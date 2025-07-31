Phoenix Group Announces Q2 2025 Results: Robust Mining, $150M+ Crypto Treasury Formalized, AI Expansion Stock Price Sur...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Phoenix Group PLC (ADX: PHX), a pioneering global cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset infrastructure company, today announced its Q2 2025 results, including formalizing a digital asset treasury valued at over $150 million.

Q2 2025 Highlights:



Strategic Treasury Launch: First ADX-listed company to formalize a $150M+ treasury in Bitcoin and Solana.

Operational Excellence: $29 million revenue; mined 336 BTC in Q2 with 31% self-mining gross margin and 14% energy cost reduction.

Market Performance: Share price surged over 72% from April to June, with momentum continuing for 110% gains from April to date. Future Growth Acceleration: Expanding AI vertical toward 1 Gigawatt hybrid infrastructure by 2027.

Operationally, the company reported $29 million in revenue and mined 336 BTC in Q2, including 214 BTC from self-mining. H1 2025 mining totalled 689 BTC. Self-mining revenue surged 219% from H1 2023 ($13M to $41.7M). Phoenix continues mining profitably with a 31% self-mining gross margin and 14% energy cost reduction, solidifying its efficiency as a top global Bitcoin miner.

A sturdy balance sheet supports the company's market performance. Unlike debt-heavy rivals, Phoenix is almost debt-free at $16 million, enabling pursuits like its treasury and AI expansion.

In a major milestone, Phoenix announced the official rollout of its digital asset treasury strategy, making it the first ADX-listed company to do so. The Group's active treasury, valued at over $150 million, mainly consists of Bitcoin and Solana, with 514 BTC and more than 630,000 SOL held as part of its long-term reserve.

“Phoenix has always been more than just a mining company. We're a conviction-led digital infrastructure group,” said Munaf Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of Phoenix Group .“Holding Bitcoin and other strategic digital assets isn't just about exposure. It's about alignment. We believe in the long-term value these networks represent, and our treasury strategy reflects that belief”.

Additionally, the quarter saw Phoenix's share price rise over 72% from April to June, ranking among the top five most traded and best-performing stocks on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Momentum continues in Q3 with 110% gains to date.

The company reported a $29 million non-cash loss, mainly from digital asset revaluations and a one-time depreciation adjustment. With Solana price recoveries, Phoenix anticipates partial rebound in Q3 valuations.

Phoenix is accelerating the buildout of its AI vertical. A feasibility study is underway to repurpose part of its U.S. infrastructure into a multi-use compute facility. In parallel, the Company is actively evaluating several strategic locations globally to identify markets where infrastructure upgrades or redeployments could rapidly expand its AI footprint.

“We are building toward 1 gigawatt of hybrid infrastructure by 2027, and we see a clear path to get there,” added Ali.“As we move forward, we see strategic opportunities to consolidate underutilized infrastructure globally. Many smaller operators are stuck with land and power they can't convert into meaningful compute. Phoenix's execution speed and platform model give us a distinct edge to acquire and upgrade these assets for AI ahead of the broader market”.

Phoenix is entering its next growth phase, focusing on capital-efficient expansion, AI scaling, and treasury development while leading as the largest MENA Bitcoin miner and global player.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group is an ADX-listed multi-billion-dollar infrastructure leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As a top-10 Bitcoin miner globally, it operates over 500 megawatts of capacity across the UAE, U.S., Canada, Oman, and Ethiopia, running the biggest mining farm in MENA.

Permalink