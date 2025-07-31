Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubean AG Repays Loan To Cyclebit Group Early And In Full


EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Financing/Sustainability
Rubean AG repays loan to Cyclebit Group early and in full
31.07.2025 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Rubean AG repays loan to Cyclebit Group early and in full

  • Total loan of €3.4 million repaid one year early
  • Further improvement in earnings position

Munich, July 31, 2025. Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), has repaid a loan to the Cyclebit Group from 2024 one year earlier than originally planned. The loan stems from an agreement reached last year, which resulted from the conversion of a convertible loan in the amount of €3.4 million from 2022.

The loan was to be repaid in three installments. The first installment had already been paid in 2024. Funds from Rubean's most recent capital increase were used to make the early repayment. The repayment will save the company a significant six-figure amount in interest and thus improve its earnings position in the long term.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access, most over-the-counter markets, and XETRA. For more information, please visit

Language: English
