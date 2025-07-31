403
Japan Disciplines 93 Officials Over Ship Repair Corruption Scandal
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japan took disciplinary action against 93 officials, including Admiral Akira Saito, the chief of the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF), in connection with a scandal involving improper vessel repair contracts and illicit slush fund benefits, according to media.
These measures followed the Defense Ministry’s conclusive investigation into misconduct linked to Kawasaki Heavy Industries and three other firms.
Admiral Saito was penalized with a one-month, 10% salary reduction for failing to adequately oversee his subordinates—a lapse the ministry stated eroded public confidence in the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).
The controversy emerged last July, triggering a dedicated inquiry.
An earlier interim report revealed Kawasaki Heavy Industries maintained slush funds through fictitious transactions spanning over 40 years. The company reportedly accumulated 1.7 billion yen (approximately $11 million) within six years ending in March 2024.
These illicit funds were allegedly used to purchase home electronics and gaming consoles for MSDF staff upon their requests, the report disclosed.
Seventy-five officers received formal reprimands, while 17 others were given warnings.
Those who accepted personal items were not among the punished officials; instead, the ministry indicated they would be subject to disciplinary proceedings under the SDF personnel ethics regulations.
Other companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan Marine United, and Sasebo Heavy Industries, were also implicated for improper transactions with the MSDF, such as supplying unrecorded equipment. However, these firms were not found to have provided personal items.
