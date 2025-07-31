Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.65 To USD 75.8 Pb -- KPC


2025-07-31 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 2.65, reaching US 75.80 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 73.15 per barrel on Tuesday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
Globally, price of Brent crude increased 73 cents to USD 73.24 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased 79 cents to USD 70 pb. (end)
