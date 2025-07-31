Verizon To Redeem Debt Securities On September 3, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem, in whole, the following notes on September 3, 2025 (the“Redemption Date”):

I.D. Number Title of Security NYSE

Trading

Symbol Principal Amount

Outstanding CUSIP: 92343V BW3

ISIN: XS1030900242

Common Code: 103090024 3.25% Notes due 2026 (the“Notes”) VZ 26 €842,980,000



The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on an annual basis (ACTUAL/ACTUAL (ICMA)) at the Comparable Government Bond Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 25 basis points (the“Redemption Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

...

201-602-9235