Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel claims UK is supporting ‘appeasing terrorism’

2025-07-31 02:21:29
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply criticized the UK government, accusing it of “appeasing jihadist terrorists” after Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled that the UK may recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel changes its approach in Gaza.

Starmer, under pressure from British lawmakers, announced on Tuesday that the UK will consider formally recognizing a Palestinian state starting in September if Israel fails to ease military operations in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid. He also warned against any Israeli moves to annex further parts of the West Bank.

In response, Netanyahu accused Starmer of empowering Hamas and paving the way for a “jihadist state” that could threaten both Israel and the UK. “Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails,” Netanyahu posted on X. “It will not happen.”

Despite the backlash, the UK government reiterated that Hamas would have no place in the future governance of Gaza and that the proposed recognition is not a reward for terrorism. London reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution: a secure Israel coexisting with a sovereign Palestinian state.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have consistently rejected the two-state solution and continue expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied territories. Human rights groups, including Israeli organization B’Tselem, have labeled Israel's policies as apartheid and, in recent statements, have said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza constitutes genocide.

The war escalated in October 2023 when Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking hostages. Israel’s military response has resulted in over 59,000 deaths in Gaza, according to local authorities.

While most countries—including China, India, and Russia—already recognize Palestine as a state, France became the first G7 country to declare its intention to do so last week. Other nations, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Portugal, are also reportedly considering recognition.

