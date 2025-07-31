403
Carney Talks Gaza Crisis with Macron, Signals Palestinian Statehood Recognition
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to address the worsening humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, “The two leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, emphasizing the need for international co-operation to ensure peace and security in the Middle East.”
Carney praised France’s ongoing efforts “to advance progress on a two-state solution” and highlighted the recent three-day high-level UN conference focused on that goal.
“The leaders discussed next steps, building on the commitments made at the conference this week,” the statement noted.
Reaffirming Canada’s dedication to “increase its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region,” the statement said the two leaders “agreed to work closely together, alongside the E3 (nations) and other allies, toward this goal.”
Following the lead of France and the UK, Canada also revealed plans to formally recognize Palestine as a state during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly this September.
