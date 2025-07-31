Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Khulaifi Meets Members Of International Fellowship Programme At Qatar Leadership Centre

2025-07-31 02:16:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met yesterday with members of the International Fellowship Programme at Qatar Leadership Centre's Young Leaders Programme. During the meeting, His Excellency outlined the key features of the State's foreign policy, highlighting Qatar's recent achievements in international mediation. He encouraged the members of the programme to benefit from the experience of working at the United Nations, which will significantly enrich their practical expertise. His Excellency wished them all the best and continued success.

