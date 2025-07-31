Enemy Shells 33 Settlements In Kherson Region In 24 Hours, Four People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that this was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Rozlyv, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Darivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Mylove, Novokairy, Dudchany, Ukrainka, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Zamozhne, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were attacked by the enemy artillery and drones.

The Russian military targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging a high-rise building and nine private houses. The occupiers also destroyed the Point of Invincibility, a private garage, and cars.

“Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the village of Tomyna Balka in the Kherson Region the day before, wounding a 64-year-old man.

