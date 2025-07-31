Defense Forces Repel Fifty Enemy Attacks 193 Combat Engagements On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published up-to-date information as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, on Telegram.

“Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 airstrikes and dropped 122 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,557 shellings, including 64 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,472 loitering munitions,” the report said.

The aggressor launched an air strike with guided bombs on the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one command post, and one enemy artillery unit.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 317 artillery strikes, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka.

Yesterday, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, and Dibrova, and toward the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, and Yampil.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and toward Bondarne and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Stepanivka, Bila Hora, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhove, and toward the settlements of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv sector – the invaders attempted to advance in the area of the village of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to July 31, 2025, reached about 1,053,260 peopl , including 1,070 invaders eliminated in the last 24 hours.