Sodexo Strengthens Its Positions In Spain With The Acquisition Of Grupo Mediterránea

Sodexo announces the signing of a Share Purchasing Agreement to acquire Grupo Mediterránea, one of Spain's leading food service providers.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Madrid, Grupo Mediterránea operates in Spain, with smaller operations in Portugal, Chile and Peru, both in public and private markets. With annual revenues of approximately €350 million, over 14,700 employees serving more than 265,000 meals per day through +1,700 sites, the company holds a strong position in the Spanish food services market.

With this acquisition, Sodexo will double its footprint and become one of the market leaders in food services in Spain, strengthening its positions in key segments, especially in corporate services, healthcare and education.

Sodexo and Grupo Mediterránea share a common vision around food services excellence and client satisfaction, and have committed to ensure business continuity and a smooth transition for all stakeholders.

This strategic acquisition will enhance Sodexo's capabilities and bring together a strong leadership team while unlocking operational synergies and efficiencies that will benefit clients and consumers.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025.

Sunil Nayak, Sodexo's Europe President, commented: “This acquisition reflects our long-term strategy to lead in food services and valued experiences and boosts our capabilities in our key markets. We are excited to continue to grow and consolidate our strategic position in Spain, a high-potential market. We are eager to work with the talented Grupo Mediterránea's teams, while continuing to invest in capabilities that drive sustainable growth and create value for all our stakeholders.”

Mariano Muñoz, Grupo Mediterránea's Executive Chairman, highlighted: “We firmly believe that the teams and values of Mediterránea and Sodexo are highly complementary. Together, we have all the ingredients to become one of the leaders in food services across Spain. We are fully committed to making this ambition a reality.”

Luis Peñarrocha, Founding Partner at Portobello Capital, mentioned: “We are deeply grateful to Mariano and the entire management team at Mediterranea. Since our initial investment back in 2009, the company has grown fivefold and become one of the leading players in the industry. We also extend our best wishes to Sodexo for continued success in this next chapter.”

About Grupo Mediterránea

Founded in 1988, Grupo Mediterránea is one of Spain's leading companies in the food service industry. With over 35 years of experience, it is a trusted partner across the sectors it serves, mainly healthcare, education and corporates. It provides comprehensive, specialized catering services which, combined with cutting-edge technology, aim to deliver maximum effectiveness in meeting clients' needs. With a team of over 14,700 professionals, it operates across +1,700 sites in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Its strategic model, built on excellence in service delivery, has positioned Grupo Mediterránea as a solid and reliable partner, providing value-added services to meet the requirements of its diverse customer base.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI.

Key Figures