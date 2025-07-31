India Responds To Trump's 25% Tariff Threat: 'Will Take Steps To Secure National Interest'

India responded firmly to US President, Donald Trump's 25% tariff move. India's official stated that it has taken note of the US decision and is assessing its impact. The Commerce Ministry emphasized protecting farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs. Trump later said discussions with India are ongoing amid rising trade tensions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.