Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results, Powerup 2026 Progressing According To Plan
|
About Ayvens
|Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
| With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com
Press contact
| Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...
Appendix
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|in EUR million
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q Var.
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|H Var.
|Leasing revenues
|2,840.6
|2,736.2
|3.8%
|5,686.9
|5,396.1
|5.4%
|Leasing costs - depreciation
|(2,048.1)
|(2,036.0)
|0.6%
|(4,123.1)
|(4,044.9)
|1.9%
|Leasing costs - financing
|(468.2)
|(443.5)
|5.6%
|(955.5)
|(886.6)
|7.8%
|Unrealised gains/losses on financial instruments
|(16.6)
|3.5
|n.a.
|(35.5)
|76.7
|n.a.
|Leasing margin
|307.7
|260.1
|18.3%
|572.8
|541.3
|5.8%
|Services revenues
|1,277.4
|1,378.0
|-7.3%
|2,547.3
|2,792.1
|-8.8%
|Cost of services revenues
|(872.9)
|(951.3)
|-8.2%
|(1,699.6)
|(1,958.0)
|-13.2%
|Services margin
|404.4
|426.7
|-5.2%
|847.7
|834.1
|1.6%
|Leasing & Services margins
|712.1
|686.8
|3.7%
|1,420.5
|1,375.5
|3.3%
|Proceeds of cars sold
|2,109.4
|2,277.3
|-7.4%
|4,422.8
|4,435.3
|-0.3%
|Cost of cars sold
|(1,928.5)
|(2,043.4)
|-5.6%
|(4,048.5)
|(3,949.3)
|2.5%
|Depreciation costs adjustments
|(38.4)
|(136.3)
|-71.8%
|(121.1)
|(283.8)
|-57.3%
|Used car sales result and Depreciation adjustments
|142.5
|97.7
|45.9%
|253.1
|202.2
|25.2%
|Gross Operating Income
|854.7
|784.5
|8.9%
|1,673.6
|1,577.7
|6.1%
|Staff expenses
|(273.6)
|(311.4)
|-12.1%
|(563.2)
|(612.7)
|-8.1%
|General and administrative expenses
|(133.2)
|(132.7)
|0.4%
|(271.1)
|(272.8)
|-0.6%
|Depreciation and amortisation
|(40.0)
|(31.2)
|27.9%
|(85.3)
|(79.4)
|7.4%
|Total operating expenses
|(446.8)
|(475.3)
|-6.0%
|(919.6)
|(964.9)
|-4.7%
|Impairment charges on receivables
|(27.2)
|(30.5)
|-10.9%
|(57.9)
|(63.6)
|-9.0%
|Other income / (expense)
|3.2
|(1.2)
|n.a.
|2.2
|7.8
|-71.3%
|Operating result
|383.9
|277.5
|38.3%
|698.3
|556.9
|25.4%
|Share of profit from associated and jointly controlled entities
|1.7
|2.3
|-25.1%
|3.3
|3.8
|-13.2%
|Profit before tax
|385.6
|279.8
|37.8%
|701.6
|560.6
|25.2%
|Income tax expense
|(113.7)
|(71.4)
|59.2%
|(208.6)
|(159.9)
|30.5%
|Net income
|271.9
|208.4
|30.5%
|493.0
|400.9
|23.0%
|Non-controlling interests
|(0.6)
|(12.5)
|-95.5%
|(1.8)
|(23.6)
|-92.4%
|Net income group share
|271.3
|195.9
|38.5%
|491.3
|377.3
|30.2%
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 June 2025
|in EUR million
|30 June 2025
|31 March 2025
|Earning assets
|52,876
|53,483
|o/w Rental fleet
|50,895
|51,464
|o/w Finance lease receivables
|1,982
|2,019
|Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB15
|7,059
|5,377
|Intangibles (incl. goodwill)
|2,781
|2,788
|Operating lease and other receivables
|5,614
|7,581
|Other
|4,769
|4,410
|Total assets
|73,100
|73,638
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,162
|11,351
|o/w Group shareholders' equity excl. AT1
|10,412
|10,601
|o/w AT1
|750
|750
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|7,642
|7,772
|Non-controlling interests
|29
|29
|Total equity
|11,190
|11,380
|Deposits
|14,601
|14,500
|Financial debt
|37,627
|38,209
|Trade and other payables
|6,508
|6,321
|Other liabilities
|3,173
|3,229
|Total liabilities and equity
|73,100
|73,638
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
|Basic EPS
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Existing shares
|816,960,428
|816,960,428
|Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff
|(484,981)
|(839,734)
|Treasury shares in liquidity contracts
|(138,779)
|(169,170)
|End of period number of shares
|816,336,668
|815,951,524
|Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation (A)
|816,149,071
|815,821,533
|in EUR million
|Net income group share
|491.3
|377.3
|Deduction of interest on AT1 capital
|(36.4)
|(36.6)
|Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B)
|454.9
|340.7
|Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A)
|0.56
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Existing shares
|816,960,428
|816,960,428
|Shares issued for no consideration16
|20,071,737
|17,751,609
|End of period number of shares
|837,032,165
|834,712,037
|Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation (A)
|835,911,181
|834,944,591
|Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A')
|0.54
|0.41
Return on tangible equity (ROTE)
|in EUR million
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,161.5
|10,782.9
|AT1 Capital
|(750.0)
|(750.0)
|Dividend provision and interest on AT1 capital17
|(227.7)
|(170.9)
|OCI excluding conversion reserves
|13.0
|2.1
|Equity base for ROE end of period
|10,196.9
|9,864.0
|Goodwill
|2,128.3
|2,128.3
|Intangible assets
|652.6
|655.0
|Average equity base for ROE calculation
|10,175.0
|9,825.2
|Average Goodwill
|2,128.3
|2,128.3
|Average Intangible assets
|659.5
|657.6
|Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation
|7,387.2
|7,039.3
|Group net income after non-controlling interests
|271.3
|195.9
|Interest on AT1 capital
|(17.7)
|(18.3)
|Adjusted Group net income
|253.6
|177.6
|ROTE
|13.7%
|10.1%
CRR2/CRD6 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets
|in EUR million
|30-Jun -25
|31-Mar-25
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,162
|11,351
|AT1 capital
|(750)
|(750)
|Dividend provision & interest on AT1 capital18
|(228)
|(459)
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|(2,781)
|(2,788)
|Deductions and regulatory adjustments
|111
|133
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|7,514
|7,487
|AT1 capital
|750
|750
|Tier 1 capital
|8,264
|8,237
|Tier 2 capital
|1,500
|1,500
|Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|9,764
|9,737
|Risk-Weighted Assets
|55,803
|56,700
|Credit Risk Weighted Assets
|50,387
|50,980
|Market Risk Weighted Assets
|2,362
|2,666
|Operational Risk Weighted Assets
|3,054
|3,054
|Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
|13.5%
|13.2%
|Tier 1 ratio
|14.8%
|14.5%
|Total Capital ratio
|17.5%
|17.2%
Tangible book value per share
|in EUR million
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|Group shareholders' equity
|11,162
|11,135
|AT1 capital
|(750)
|(750)
|Interest on AT1 capital
|(0)
|(38)
|Book value of treasury shares
|12
|15
|Net Asset Value (NAV)
|10,423
|10,363
|Goodwill
|(2,128)
|(2,128)
|Intangible assets
|(653)
|(663)
|Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV)
|7,642
|7,572
|Dividend provision
|(227)
|(302)
|NTAV after dividend provision19
|7,415
|7,270
|Number of shares 20
|816,336,668
|815,951,524
|NAV per share
|12.77
|12.70
|NTAV per share
|9.36
|9.28
|NTAV per share after dividend provision
|9.08
|8.91
Quarterly series
|(in EUR million)
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 202321
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Leasing margin22 26
|247.7
|239.6
|77.6
|281.2
|260.2
|231.7
|297.7
|265.1
|307.7
|Services margin 23
|293.2
|413.1
|388.4
|407.4
|426.7
|414.8
|377.5
|443.3
|404.4
|Leasing and Services margins
|540.9
|652.7
|466.1
|688.6
|686.9
|646.5
|675.2
|708.4
|712.1
|Used Car Sales (UCS) result
|269.5
|321.1
|254.7
|252.0
|234.0
|222.3
|199.6
|193.4
|180.9
|Depreciation adjustments
|(24.5)
|(141.7)
|(161.0)
|(147.5)
|(136.3)
|(145.2)
|(162.0)
|(82.7)
|(38.4)
|UCS result and Depreciation adjustments 25
|245.0
|179.4
|93.7
|104.5
|97.7
|77.2
|37.7
|110.6
|142.5
|Gross operating income
|785.9
|832.2
|559.8
|793.1
|784.5
|723.7
|712.9
|819.0
|854.7
|Total operating expenses
|(369.7)
|(444.5)
|(516.9)
|(489.6)
|(475.3)
|(459.9)
|(474.6)
|(472.8)
|(446.8)
|Impairment charges on receivables
|(15.7)
|(21.8)
|(24.4)
|(33.1)
|(30.5)
|(28.8)
|(36.1)
|(30.7)
|(27.2)
|Other income/(expense)
|33.1
|(12.4)
|(28.8)
|9.0
|(1.2)
|(7.3)
|(2.7)
|(1.0)
|(3.2)
|Net result from equity method
|0.8
|3.3
|1.6
|1.5
|2.3
|2.0
|4.4
|1.6
|1.7
|Profit before tax
|434.3
|356.7
|(8.7)
|280.9
|279.9
|229.7
|203.9
|316.0
|385.6
|Income tax expense
|(101.4)
|(131.5)
|(0.8)
|(88.4)
|(71.4)
|(81.6)
|(42.7)
|(94.9)
|(113.7)
|Result from discontinued operations
|(91.3)
|14.0
|(0.2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-controlling interests
|(4.8)
|(11.2)
|(10.4)
|(11.1)
|(12.5)
|(1.4)
|(1.6)
|(1.2)
|(0.6)
|Net income group share
|236.7
|228.0
|(20.2)
|181.3
|195.9
|146.7
|159.7
|219.9
|271.3
|(in '000)
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Total Contracts
|3,496
|3,394
|3,420
|3,386
|3,373
|3,332
|3,288
|3,246
|3,211
|Full service leasing contracts
|2,755
|2,692
|2,709
|2,699
|2,686
|2,653
|2,616
|2,584
|2,563
|Fleet management contracts
|741
|703
|710
|686
|686
|680
|672
|662
|648
1 The Group's results as at 30 June 2025 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Pierre Palmieri on 30 July 2025. The limited review procedures carried out by the statutory auditors on the consolidated condensed financial statements are in progress
2 Diluted Earnings per share, calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS for Q2 2025 at EUR 0.31
3 Excluding UCS result and non-recurring items
4 Management information
5 Net carrying amount of the rental fleet plus net receivables on finance leases
6 Q2 2024 on a like-for-like perimeter
7 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland
8 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)
9 Annualized
10 Management information
11 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets
12 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 0.31. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment
13 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital
14 Before dividend provision
15 Temporary increase due to timing of cash transfer from overnight to short-term deposit for the amount of EUR 1.6 billion with Societe Generale with offsetting impact in other receivables
16 Assuming exercise of warrants as per IAS 33
17 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
18 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of Net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
19 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital
20 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares
21 Restated for the provision related to the UK motor finance commissions
22 Change in presentation of GOI components: prospective depreciation was reclassified from Leasing costs – depreciation in Leasing margin to Depreciation costs adjustments in Used car sales result and depreciation adjustments. This change is applied retrospectively to all periods.
23 Reclassification of depreciation costs for short-term rental vehicles from Leasing to Services margin applied retrospectively to all periods from 2023.
