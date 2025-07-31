Then UPA Govt Conspired To 'Defame Saffron', Says Malegaon Blast Accused
Speaking to reporters ahead of the verdict by a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Kulkarni claimed the case was politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of patriots and religious figures.
The Malegaon blast case, which has dragged on for 17 years, is now awaiting a judicial conclusion.
Apart from Kulkarni, BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit are among the seven accused who faced trial. Others include Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.
"For 17 years, we have been waiting for this day of our lives. I have full faith in the autonomous, universal and trustworthy court of independent India that it will stamp our innocent lives. The truth, which we knew from day one, the then UPA government knew it, the investigating agency knew it, is the truth. Today, the entire world will know," Kulkarni said.
Kulkarni alleged that the investigation was carried out under government pressure and said it was for the first time in independent India that patriots, religious individuals, and saints were labelled as terrorists.
"Our worship, our symbol of faith, the most sacred, holy saffron and Hindu words were defamed on the world stage by the Congress. The main accused are Sharad Pawar, Digvijaya Singh, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Shivraj Patil, Shakeel Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, who did this keeping the 2009 general elections in mind," he stated.
He also criticised the treatment of Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who was serving in the Army at the time. "They made the on-duty Army officer who served this nation an accused, they made a retired army officer a terrorist, and wasted 17 years of his life by making him a terrorist, who had performed his duty to save the lives of the people of Mumbai after the 1993 blasts," he said.
Kulkarni further alleged serious irregularities in the handling of the case. "There is so much fabrication in this case that has never been seen before. The original FIR, the affidavit, and the confession statements are missing," he claimed.
He also pointed to inconsistencies in witness testimony, stating, "The main witness of the ATS, when he gave his statement, said that he was not confident of the series of events that took place that day."
Kulkarni accused the Congress of "betraying Hindu society despite enjoying decades of power based on the support of Hindu voters".
"No one can support any bomb blast that happens on the world stage. This is a cowardly attack. These criminals should have been punished immediately. But this case was misused for politics. The taxpayer's money was wasted for 17 years. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment