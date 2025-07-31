Doctor's Video From Srinagar Maternity Hospital OT Sparks Outrage
In the clips, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the doctor can be seen filming himself and colleagues while casually walking through sensitive zones of the hospital, even capturing a live surgical procedure and posing for selfies with other staff. The casual tone of the video and the apparent disregard for patient dignity has drawn sharp criticism from medical professionals and the public alike.
Legal experts have noted that such actions violate Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to privacy, as well as ethical guidelines of the Medical Council of India. The act may also attract penal action under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the capturing and sharing of private images without consent.
Amid the outrage, the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has initiated an inquiry into the matter.“An Enquiry Committee has been constituted to investigate the video circulated on social media regarding Lalla Ded Hospital, Srinagar. The committee comprising medical and IT experts will submit its report within 24 hours, and appropriate disciplinary action will follow,” GMC said in a statement.
The incident comes just days after a major doctors' strike at SMHS Hospital, further fuelling public anger over accountability in the healthcare sector. (JKNS)Read Also Major Doctor Reshuffle On Cards in J&K: Itoo OPD Is Where Healthcare Begins. Insurance Must Start There.
