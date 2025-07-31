403
Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil Launches New Campaign With Keerthy Suresh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 30th July 2025 : Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil, a homegrown brand by Bunge India Private Limited, has launched its latest campaign, designed to encourage families to make healthier nutritional choices when it comes to cooking oils. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, brings star power to Fiona's 'Choose Better' Movement. The campaign's core thought, 'Choose Better. Eat Better,' resonates with the modern, health-conscious homemaker – someone who carefully curates every ingredient in her kitchen while balancing the need for both taste and nutrition. Keerthy's effortless charm and credibility makes her the perfect ambassador to lead this movement, encouraging families to embrace Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil as the smarter choice for everyday cooking.
The storyline of the TVC is set in a warm, homely kitchen and opens with Keerthy's friend frying organic, healthy food using regular oil. Keerthy steps in, gently highlighting that being health-conscious without being oil-conscious is only half the job done, thereby emphasizing to be oil-conscious as well. She introduces Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil, which has the VitoProtect formula, that enables up to 50% more vitamin transfer from oil to the food compared to ordinary sunflower oils. Designed to enhance the nutritional value of everyday meals, Fiona ensures home-cooked food is not just delicious but also a nutritional choice for families.
Sharing his insights on this TVC, Sandeep Singh, Vice President - Sales and CEO, Bunge India stated, "At Bunge India, we understand the pivotal role cooking oil plays in a family's everyday nutrition. We believe that everyday kitchen choices significantly influence long-term health. With the 'Choose Better. Eat Better.' movement, our goal is to empower homemakers to make informed, healthier choices without compromising on taste or tradition. We're delighted to have Keerthy Suresh as the face of this campaign. Her authenticity and mass appeal help bring our message closer to the hearts and kitchens of Indian families. Through Fiona, we aim to make smarter cooking not just a choice, but a movement."
Speaking about the TVC and her association with Fiona, Keerthy Suresh shares,“Food and health have always been important parts of our lives, and I'm glad to be associated with Fiona's 'Choose Better' campaign, which encourages simple steps toward better choices in the kitchen. I appreciate the intent behind this initiative and hope it inspires families to explore healthier habits in their own way.”
With an exclusive focus on Kannada and Telugu-speaking audiences, the brand has plans to amplify the campaign through leading TV Channels, Digital Platforms & high impact on ground visibility at the Point of Sale, reminding consumers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to 'Choose Better, Eat Better.'
Agency Name: Lowe Lintas
DOP: Sylvester Fonseca
Director: S.V. Ashwathram
Executive Producer: Preshit Bhagatt
Production House: Ashwathram Films
About Bunge Limited:
Bunge India is a part of Bunge Global SA a leading global agribusiness and Food Company for over 200+ prosperous years. Bunge Global SA buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; and makes ingredients used by food companies.
