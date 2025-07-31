Major Doctor Reshuffle On Cards In J&K: Itoo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Health Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday said that a major reshuffle of doctors is on cards in J&K to address long standing issues in the healthcare system.

Itoo expressed concern over the practice of doctors being posted at their preferred locations for decades, which she said hampers the system's progress.

“We are now considering a major reshuffle. It is ironic that doctors have been sitting at the same place for ten years or more. People have told us that such practices-staying in one place for so long-do not help the system. If this continues, the system will not improve.” Itoo said.

She emphasized that the government's focus is on ensuring proper patient care, with a commitment to providing good treatment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“We have also implemented strict vigilance and equipped hospitals with necessary equipment,” she added.

Addressing recent complaints, the Minister highlighted issues related to night-duty staffing in hospitals.“There have been many complaints that senior doctors are absent during night shifts. Interns are present, but senior doctors are not on duty. We conducted several visits to hospitals to verify this situation,” she said.

Itoo acknowledged that while some hospitals have junior doctors on duty, senior doctors often do not stay through the night.“This issue needs to be taken seriously-senior doctors must be present during night shifts, not just junior staff,” she said.

The Minister admitted that the healthcare system inherited a shortage of doctors, but pointed out that the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is working on it.“Several senior doctors-five or six-were appointed, and many consultants, previously removed, were posted in remote areas,” she said.

She said,“Yes, there is a shortage, but alongside this, some doctors give more time to private practice instead of fulfilling their hospital duties-coming on time and attending to patients properly.”

“During recent hospital inspections, many of these concerns were found to be valid. As a result, the government has decided to take strict action because here, emergencies are closed, OPDs are shut, and hospitals are left without proper services,” she said.

The Minister also announced new measures to improve accountability and patient care.“Doctors should be available promptly when patients arrive. It is also necessary for doctors to wear nameplates with their names on their uniforms, so patients can easily identify their doctors, whether they are orthopedic specialists or from other departments,” she said. (KNO)