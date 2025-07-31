Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar Elected As Jury For Short Film Competition At IFFM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar have been elected as the jury for Short Film Competition category at the 2025 The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Known for films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny said:“It's an absolute honour to be on the jury of IFFM's Short Film Competition. Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives.”

“I'm looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers," she added.

Joining her is National Award-winning director, Shoojit Sircar, the man behind acclaimed films such as Piku, October, and Sardar Udham.

He said:“IFFM is a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe, and I'm delighted to be part of this year's short film jury. Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I'm eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange welcomed the new jury and said:“We are thrilled to have Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar join the IFFM Short Film Competition jury. They are among the most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today, and their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process.”

She added:“IFFM has always aimed to be a launchpad for new talent, and having filmmakers of this calibre assess the submissions is both an honour and an inspiration for participating filmmakers.”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will hoist the Indian national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 in August. The ceremony will take place as part of the festival's annual Independence Day celebrations.

IFFM, backed by the Government of Victoria, stands as the largest Indian film festival held outside of India. With a legacy of showcasing powerful and diverse Indian stories, the festival continues to be a beacon of inclusivity and cinematic excellence.