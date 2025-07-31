Trump Orders Universal 50 Pct Tariff On Imports Of Certain Copper Products
The proclamation directs the US secretary of commerce to establish a product "inclusion" process to add copper derivative products to these tariffs, and the president is authorising the secretary of commerce to take steps under the Defence Production Act to support the domestic copper industry, the White House said in a fact sheet on Wednesday.
"By taking these actions, President Trump is levelling the playing field for US copper businesses to support a strong domestic copper industry," the White House added.
Copper is essential to the manufacturing foundation on which US national and economic security depend, and is a necessary input in a range of defence systems, including aircraft, ground vehicles, ships, submarines, missiles and ammunition, according to the fact sheet, reports Xinhua news agency.
US copper futures on Comex plunged 20 per cent after the announcement, Bloomberg reported. Until Wednesday afternoon, US copper prices had been trading around 28 per cent above benchmark copper futures on the London Metal Exchange, as traders anticipated the tariff would be applied to all refined metal imports.
The decision is the latest surprise from Trump to upend the copper market, Bloomberg said in its report. When the president first flagged the likelihood of tariffs early this year, he triggered a surge in US copper prices relative to the rest of the world and set off a race to ship copper to the United States to beat the tariffs, delivering substantial profits to some of the world's biggest metals traders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment