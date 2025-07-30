MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Over 20 Million Shares Repurchased in Two Days, Shoucheng Holdings Sends a Strong Signal with Decisive Action

HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As Hong Kong's equity market continues to face valuation pressure and investor sentiment remains cautious, Shoucheng Holdings (0697) has taken decisive action to respond with confidence.

According to disclosures filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company repurchased 20.65 million shares over two consecutive days on July 29 and 30, 2025, for a total consideration of HKD 37.93 million, with prices ranging between HKD 1.80 and HKD 1.87 per share. This is not the company's first sizable repurchase this year. In fact, Shoucheng Holdings has repurchased over 36 million shares since July, with total capital deployed exceeding HKD 66 million.

At a time when many peers remain on the sidelines, Shoucheng's sustained repurchases highlight the strength of its conviction and capital position.

1. Beyond Price Support: A Declaration of Long-Term Confidence by Management

Share repurchases are among the most direct signals a listed company can send to the capital markets. Unlike short-term technical interventions, Shoucheng's proactive repurchase strategy clearly reflects management's firm belief in the company's long-term intrinsic value.

Management commented:

“Our current share price does not fully reflect the company's fundamentals and industrial potential. At a time of significant undervaluation, we believe it is our responsibility to act decisively and demonstrate long-term confidence. This reflects our accountability to shareholders and our responsibility as an industry-driven enterprise.”

Public filings show that Shoucheng has been executing a dual-engine strategy focused on asset operation and asset integration, while expanding into core areas such as REITs investment, smart parking, and industrial real estate. At the same time, it is actively investing in emerging sectors such as robotics and medical technology, creating stronger synergy between capital and industry.

2. IPO Pipeline in Motion: Capital Realisation Within Reach

Recent developments among Shoucheng's portfolio companies have further reinforced its long-term outlook.

Leading robotics company Unitree Robotics has officially launched its STAR Market IPO process. As a global leader in quadruped and humanoid robotics, Unitree's upcoming listing is widely viewed as a milestone in the sector's capital market trajectory. Shoucheng led Unitree's Series C round in 2024 and continued to participate in subsequent rounds. Based on publicly available data, Shoucheng's managed Beijing Robotics Industry Development Fund is Unitree's eighth largest shareholder, positioning the company to be a key beneficiary of its IPO.

Meanwhile, cell therapy and immuno-engineering biotech firm IMUNOPHARM has also entered IPO preparation, strengthening Shoucheng's pipeline of high-potential medical technology exits.

With multiple portfolio companies nearing their capitalisation windows, Shoucheng's continued repurchases not only bolster market confidence but also reflect management's acute understanding of the disconnect between primary market valuations and secondary market pricing.

3. Three Key Conferences Accelerate Robotic Ecosystem Momentum

Beyond capital developments, Shoucheng's industrial strategy is approaching a critical point.

In late July, the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) successfully concluded. Several of Shoucheng's portfolio companies, including Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, DEEP Robotics, Galbot and Matrix showcased their latest advances in intelligent manufacturing and embodied AI.

Looking ahead to August, two major robotics events are set to follow: the 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) and the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games. As premier global platforms, these events are expected to accelerate industry recognition and application for Shoucheng's growing robotics ecosystem.

Companies under Shoucheng's portfolio-Unitree, Galbot, Booster Robotics, Noetix, and DEEP Robotics-will participate across key domains, from full-system R&D, control software, and bio-inspired actuators to real-world deployment and developer ecosystems. This reflects Shoucheng's full-chain capabilities from early-stage investment to platform-level industrial enablement.

While many companies remain cautious, waiting for a full market rebound, Shoucheng has already taken proactive steps to communicate its confidence. Its recent repurchases are not merely a price management tool-they are an expression of its strategic direction, execution discipline, and commitment to long-term value creation.

As the August industry window opens and IPO progress accelerates, Shoucheng's repurchase strategy may prove not only timely but also visionary, marking an early confirmation of the company's future growth trajectory.

