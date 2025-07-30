Omen Kaine Reimagines Poe's Madness In Bold New Theater Play, The Heart Tells Tales
A dark, pandemic-era thriller blending psychological drama, live experimental music, and the haunting spirit of Edgar Allan Poe.
Los Angeles, CA, USA - July 30, 2025 - Prepare to be haunted in a whole new way. This fall, acclaimed playwright Omen Kaine unveils The Heart Tells Tales, a gripping, genre-defying adaptation inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart. Set against the eerie silence of pandemic-era Boston, the play dares to look deeper into the psychological toll of caregiving, isolation, and suppressed trauma.
The Heart Tells Tales is the second chapter in Kaine's visionary Through the Altered Lens Trilogy-and this installment does not hold back. The story begins when neighbors of a revered, old-school musician report bloodcurdling screams. Police discover a horrifying crime scene-what appears to be domestic violence. But this is no marital dispute: the culprit is a young caregiver who confesses to murdering the older musician in his care. While the case seems open and shut, something doesn't quite add up. The truth, like Poe's original tale, may be more twisted than anyone can imagine.
Blending gritty storytelling with live original music, the production features an electrifying score by The Clandestine Circle Quintet, an experimental Los Angeles-based group whose sound fuses hip hop, rock, and jazz. The music doesn't just underscore the narrative-it becomes part of its pulse, intensifying the suspense as the plot unfolds.
Hi Fi Underground is the production company bringing this powerful story to life. The company is dedicated to producing the theatrical works of Omen Kaine, a boundary-pushing voice in modern theater. For a short time, Kaine lived in a part of South Central L.A. known as the Jungle. On February 9, 1971 at 6:01 AM PST, a devastating M6.6 earthquake struck the Los Angeles metro area. Shortly after, his family moved back to Boston, where Kaine spent much of his formative years. He later attended high school in Concord, Massachusetts, where the transcendentalists once roamed.
From the 1990s through the early 2000s, Kaine traveled the U.S. and abroad, creating music and visual art. He later studied the arts at New York University and published his first novella, A Darker Nature, in 2003. His second publication was the illustrated play/graphic novel That Bookstore in the Alley. His first theatrical production, Masoch and Desade, debuted on Theater Row in Los Angeles (2019) and later played in Brooklyn, New York (2022). Now, he returns with his latest and most ambitious work yet: The Heart Tells Tales.
Produced by Hi Fi Underground Production, the show opens in Los Angeles October 23–25, 2025 at Skiptown Playhouse (665 Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004), followed by a New York run November 21–23, 2025 at Under St. Marks Theater (94 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10009).
“This is not just a play. It's a reckoning,” says Omen Kaine.“We're looking through the eyes of trauma, guilt, and the blurred lines of morality-and amplifying it with sound and soul.”
An international tour stop in Belgium is also slated for winter 2026.
SHOW DATES & LOCATIONS
LOS ANGELES
Skiptown Playhouse
665 Heliotrope Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004
October 23–25, 2025 | 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM PST
NEW YORK CITY
Under St. Marks Theater
94 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10009
November 21–23, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM EST
