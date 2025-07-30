Solomon Security Texas Achieves NDAA Compliance Certification For Federal Grade Security Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) Statewide Security Provider Now Qualified for Government and High-Security Commercial Installations

TEXAS - Solomon Security Texas announced today their achievement of NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliance certification, positioning the company to serve federal agencies, government contractors, and high-security commercial clients throughout Texas. This certification demonstrates the company's commitment to national security standards and advanced protection capabilities.

"Achieving NDAA compliance represents a significant milestone for our organization," said a senior representative from Solomon Security. "This certification validates our technical expertise and positions us to serve clients with the most stringent security requirements, from federal facilities to critical infrastructure projects."

NDAA compliance ensures that all security equipment and components meet strict federal standards for supply chain security and national defense requirements. Solomon Security Texas now offers a complete range of federal-grade security solutions including advanced surveillance systems, integrated alarm networks, and sophisticated access control installations.

The company's NDAA-compliant systems feature enhanced cybersecurity protocols, verified supply chain documentation, and advanced encryption capabilities. These systems are designed for facilities requiring the highest levels of security including government buildings, defense contractors, and critical infrastructure sites.

Solomon Security Texas has expanded their technical team to include specialists certified in federal security standards and government installation protocols. The company maintains offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, and Heartland, providing statewide coverage for qualified projects.

Organizations requiring NDAA-compliant security installations can contact Solomon Security Texas for specialized consultations and compliance verification services. The company provides comprehensive documentation and certification support for federal procurement requirements.

About Solomon Security Texas:

Founded by Chaim Solomon, Solomon Security Texas operates multiple locations across the state, providing comprehensive security solutions from mobile surveillance trailers to NDAA-compliant federal grade systems. The company serves residential, commercial, municipal, and government clients throughout Texas with cutting-edge security technology and expert installation services.

Contact Information: Solomon Security Phone: 469-809-6009 Website: Multiple Texas Locations