Explosions Heard In Kyiv, Anti-Aircraft Warfare Launched

2025-07-30 07:13:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , according to Ukrinform.

“Explosions in the capital. Anti-aircraft warfare is launched. Stay in shelters,” the message says.

Read also: Shmyhal on summer offensive: Russians show inability to take decisive action

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was issued in Kyi and several other regions.

Photo: Air Force

