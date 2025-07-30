403
UK, Omani Leaders Discuss Free Trade Deal, Gaza Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 30 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and visiting Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed on Wednesday Gaza's recent humanitarian situation, the UK-Gulf talks on the free trade deal and Iran's dossier.
During the meeting, both sides stressed the need of ending starvation and panic facing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.
They renewed calls for immediately providing vast amounts of humanitarian aid to Gazans, it added.
Starmer affirmed the UK's support to Jordan's airdrop operations of aid to swiftly deliver it to the most vulnerable segments in Gaza.
He briefed Sultan Haitham on his talks with the world's leaders over the past two days regarding situation in Gaza and the Palestinian issue in general, it noted.
Starmer highlighted that talks underlined the significance to draw up a long-term peace plan of a path to recognize Palestine's state, according to the statement.
On the UK-GCC current talks, the statement pointed out that Starmer shed light on huge potential provided by the free trade deal to Britain and its partners.
Both sides agreed on boosting the UK-Oman collaboration in key domains like energy, technology, defense and security.
Regarding the Iranian nuclear file, Starmer thanked Oman's Sultan for continued efforts made by the Sultanate for a diplomatic solution that ensures peace and security in the region, it said. (end)
