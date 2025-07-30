Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-07-30 05:16:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the“Company”) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the second quarter of 2025.

The dividend is payable on September 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2025. This dividend qualifies as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
...

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
...

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


