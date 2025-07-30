A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Uplyft & Dayglo Presents To Host Parade Brunch From The Iconic Jazz At Lincoln Center

Thanksgiving Day Parade Brunch at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Views from the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Escape the Crowds and Enjoy Elevated Parade Views from Jazz at Lincoln Center. Limited Presale begins August 1st exclusively on

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran event producers Dayglo Presents and Uplyft are partnering to offer a one-of-a-kind, premium viewing experience of the world-famous Thanksgiving Day Parade from the iconic Jazz at Lincoln Center, located in the Deutsche Bank Center at Columbus Circle.For the first time, Uplyft will host its signature Parade Brunch in partnership with Dayglo Presents at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room and adjoining Atrium. With sweeping views overlooking Central Park and the parade route, the venue features a breathtaking 50' × 83' wall of glass that places guests eye-level with the floats, and state-of-the-art audio capture with world-class sound engineering, immersing attendees in the energy and excitement of the parade like never before.Guests attending the Parade Brunch at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Nov. 27 will enjoy an all-inclusive, family-friendly experience featuring:-Passed hors d'oeuvres, a curated brunch-to-lunch menu with sweet and savory options, and decadent dessert buffet-A brunch cocktail open bar and specialty beverages-Live music and family entertainment-Festive activities for all ages, including photo booths, face painting and caricature artistsPre-sale tickets for this premier event will be available August 1, 2025 exclusively at and general sales to be available August 15, 2025 from the box office at Jazz at Lincoln Center.It's a landmark moment-and a tradition in the making-as this marks the first time the public will be able to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade from Jazz at Lincoln Center, setting a new standard for this beloved family tradition ahead of the parade's 2026 centennial.“Bringing people together for unforgettable experiences has always been what drives me,” says Dayglo Founder & CEO Peter Shapiro.“Producing this event at the Appel Room - with that view, that energy, and that New York City magic - feels like the perfect way to see the Thanksgiving Day Parade. We're excited to create a new tradition for families and friends in one of the most iconic rooms in the world."“This is a perfect pairing of two New York City icons,” says Uplyft founder Derrick Cowit.“We're proud to give our guests the chance to enjoy the Thanksgiving Day Parade from such a special, quintessentially New York vantage point.”About ParadeBrunchParadeBrunch is a marketplace hosting New York City's most premier viewing and dining experiences for the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Since 2015, it has offered New Yorkers and visitors a festive and elevated way to celebrate Thanksgiving morning in comfort and style. Guests enjoy unparalleled views of the parade route from exclusive venues, along with chef-driven cuisine, premium cocktails, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.About UplyftFor more than a decade, Uplyft has produced premier events for viewing landmark New York occasions such as the Tree Lighting Dinner Gala in Rockefeller Center and the New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square. Known for its creative approach and attention to detail, Uplyft specializes in transforming high-energy public events into elevated, premium experiences above the crowds-from one-of-a-kind Broadway pop-ups to its signature holiday offerings like ParadeBrunch. Its new collaboration with Dayglo Presents to include Jazz at Lincoln Center brings their portfolio of events to reach new heights.About Dayglo PresentsDayglo Presents is a live music and media company led by independent music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since its inception in 2010, Dayglo has built a reputation for creating unique and meaningful experiences. The company operates Brooklyn Bowl venues in multiple cities, The Capitol Theatre, The Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY, and LOCKN' Farm in Arrington, Virginia. Dayglo has partnered with the family of Jerry Garcia to open Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre, followed by an acclaimed new venue that opened in March 2025 in Chicago. Dayglo also originated The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a national family concert series that has put on over 2,000 shows and currently takes place in more than 25 cities across America. Dayglo publishes the music magazine Relix, which was founded in 1974 as a Grateful Dead fanzine, and currently operates two highly trafficked music websites, Relix and Jambands . In June 2025, Dayglo produced the Inaugural Hudson River Music Festival, which rekindled the spirit of Pete Seeger's legendary Clearwater Festival on the same site in Croton, NY.For more information, press coverage and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Uplyft: ...Please note that this event is independently organized and is not affiliated with or officially endorsed by Macy's or the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. All mentions of the parade are for celebratory and informational purposes only.

