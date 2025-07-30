Old Point Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
*
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 17,611
|
$ 17,098
|
Interest-bearing due from banks
|
81,846
|
122,238
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,221
|
708
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
100,678
|
140,044
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
214,377
|
218,083
|
Restricted securities, at cost
|
3,924
|
3,918
|
Loans held for sale
|
-
|
-
|
Loans, net
|
994,334
|
998,713
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
28,556
|
29,198
|
Premises and equipment, held for sale
|
344
|
344
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
36,755
|
36,182
|
Goodwill
|
1,650
|
1,650
|
Core deposit intangible, net
|
121
|
143
|
Repossessed assets
|
2,354
|
1,972
|
Other assets
|
19,434
|
20,323
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,402,527
|
$ 1,450,570
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 342,562
|
$ 355,041
|
Savings deposits
|
676,946
|
659,445
|
Time deposits
|
189,193
|
240,428
|
Total deposits
|
1,208,701
|
1,254,914
|
Federal funds purchased, repurchase agreements and other
|
3,321
|
3,967
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
40,050
|
40,000
|
Subordinated notes, net
|
26,114
|
29,799
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
6,205
|
7,920
|
Total liabilities
|
1,284,391
|
1,336,600
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common stock, $5 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
25,160
|
25,062
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
17,672
|
17,548
|
Retained earnings
|
90,463
|
88,492
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
(15,159)
|
(17,132)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
118,136
|
113,970
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,402,527
|
$ 1,450,570
|
|
|
|
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Mar. 31, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2024
|
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Dividend Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 14,339
|
$ 13,987
|
$ 15,042
|
|
$ 28,326
|
$ 29,586
|
Due from banks
|
1,044
|
1,136
|
1,087
|
|
2,180
|
1,886
|
Federal funds sold
|
12
|
8
|
12
|
|
20
|
21
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
1,984
|
1,975
|
1,761
|
|
3,959
|
3,559
|
Tax-exempt
|
138
|
137
|
139
|
|
275
|
278
|
Dividends and interest on all other securities
|
57
|
60
|
77
|
|
117
|
171
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
17,574
|
17,303
|
18,118
|
|
34,877
|
35,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking and savings deposits
|
3,123
|
2,791
|
2,699
|
|
5,914
|
5,296
|
Time deposits
|
1,565
|
1,801
|
2,337
|
|
3,366
|
4,509
|
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreements to repurchase and other short-term
|
39
|
38
|
1
|
|
77
|
2
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
405
|
401
|
670
|
|
806
|
1,448
|
Long term borrowings
|
263
|
264
|
295
|
|
527
|
590
|
Total interest expense
|
5,395
|
5,295
|
6,002
|
|
10,690
|
11,845
|
Net interest income
|
12,179
|
12,008
|
12,116
|
|
24,187
|
23,656
|
Provision for credit losses
|
468
|
717
|
261
|
|
1,185
|
341
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
11,711
|
11,291
|
11,855
|
|
23,002
|
23,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary and asset management fees
|
1,273
|
1,332
|
1,129
|
|
2,605
|
2,321
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
767
|
770
|
837
|
|
1,537
|
1,595
|
Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
1,017
|
943
|
1,150
|
|
1,960
|
2,033
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
291
|
282
|
270
|
|
573
|
535
|
Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net
|
-
|
(176)
|
-
|
|
(176)
|
-
|
Loss on sale of repossessed assets, net
|
(252)
|
(84)
|
(58)
|
|
(336)
|
(36)
|
Gain on redemption and retirement of subordinated notes
|
-
|
656
|
-
|
|
656
|
-
|
Other operating income
|
153
|
124
|
143
|
|
277
|
245
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,249
|
3,847
|
3,471
|
|
7,096
|
6,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
7,499
|
7,343
|
7,195
|
|
14,842
|
15,026
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
1,094
|
1,181
|
1,373
|
|
2,275
|
2,546
|
Data processing
|
1,416
|
1,333
|
1,393
|
|
2,749
|
2,708
|
Customer development
|
134
|
134
|
176
|
|
268
|
231
|
Professional services
|
644
|
674
|
680
|
|
1,318
|
1,265
|
Employee professional development
|
230
|
183
|
167
|
|
413
|
378
|
Merger-related costs
|
976
|
261
|
-
|
|
1,237
|
-
|
Other taxes
|
290
|
284
|
276
|
|
574
|
537
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,081
|
1,054
|
1,064
|
|
2,135
|
2,336
|
Total noninterest expense
|
13,364
|
12,447
|
12,324
|
|
25,811
|
25,027
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,596
|
2,691
|
3,002
|
|
4,287
|
4,981
|
Income tax expense
|
354
|
533
|
473
|
|
887
|
735
|
Net income
|
$ 1,242
|
$ 2,158
|
$ 2,529
|
|
$ 3,400
|
$ 4,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
5,103,320
|
5,086,759
|
5,064,363
|
|
5,095,086
|
5,052,091
|
Net income per share of common stock
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
5,103,320
|
5,086,759
|
5,064,503
|
|
5,095,086
|
5,052,190
|
Net income per share of common stock
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Dividends Declared per Share:
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.28
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate**
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate**
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate**
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans*
|
$ 1,002,979
|
$ 14,339
|
5.73 %
|
$ 1,012,941
|
$ 13,987
|
5.60 %
|
$ 1,061,884
|
$ 15,042
|
5.68 %
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
193,471
|
1,984
|
4.11 %
|
193,795
|
1,975
|
4.13 %
|
169,675
|
1,761
|
4.16 %
|
Tax-exempt*
|
25,719
|
175
|
2.73 %
|
25,799
|
173
|
2.72 %
|
26,036
|
176
|
2.71 %
|
Total investment securities
|
219,190
|
2,159
|
3.95 %
|
219,594
|
2,148
|
3.97 %
|
195,711
|
1,937
|
3.97 %
|
Interest-bearing due from banks
|
94,725
|
1,044
|
4.42 %
|
103,402
|
1,136
|
4.46 %
|
79,752
|
1,087
|
5.47 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,133
|
12
|
4.25 %
|
797
|
8
|
4.07 %
|
894
|
12
|
5.38 %
|
Other investments
|
3,922
|
57
|
5.83 %
|
3,918
|
60
|
6.21 %
|
4,506
|
77
|
6.85 %
|
Total earning assets
|
1,321,949
|
$ 17,611
|
5.34 %
|
1,340,652
|
$ 17,339
|
5.25 %
|
1,342,747
|
18,155
|
5.42 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(11,893)
|
|
|
(11,463)
|
|
|
(11,905)
|
|
|
Other non-earning assets
|
115,390
|
|
|
100,833
|
|
|
107,487
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,425,446
|
|
|
$ 1,430,022
|
|
|
$ 1,438,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time and savings deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 155,582
|
$ 1
|
0.00 %
|
$ 83,896
|
$ 2
|
0.01 %
|
$ 94,868
|
$ 3
|
0.01 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
464,048
|
3,116
|
2.69 %
|
504,756
|
2,783
|
2.24 %
|
446,359
|
2,689
|
2.42 %
|
Savings accounts
|
75,486
|
6
|
0.03 %
|
77,273
|
6
|
0.03 %
|
85,098
|
7
|
0.03 %
|
Time deposits
|
193,092
|
1,565
|
3.25 %
|
216,856
|
1,801
|
3.37 %
|
247,472
|
2,337
|
3.79 %
|
Total time and savings deposits
|
888,208
|
4,688
|
2.12 %
|
882,781
|
4,592
|
2.11 %
|
873,797
|
5,036
|
2.31 %
|
Federal funds purchased, repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreements and other short-term borrowings
|
3,741
|
39
|
4.18 %
|
3,890
|
38
|
3.96 %
|
2,006
|
1
|
0.20 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
40,001
|
405
|
4.06 %
|
40,000
|
401
|
4.07 %
|
54,006
|
670
|
4.98 %
|
Subordinated notes
|
26,093
|
263
|
4.04 %
|
26,644
|
264
|
4.02 %
|
29,712
|
295
|
3.98 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
958,043
|
5,395
|
2.26 %
|
953,315
|
5,295
|
2.25 %
|
959,521
|
6,002
|
2.51 %
|
Demand deposits
|
343,366
|
|
|
352,312
|
|
|
362,884
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
6,860
|
|
|
7,717
|
|
|
8,380
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
117,177
|
|
|
116,678
|
|
|
107,544
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,425,446
|
|
|
$ 1,430,022
|
|
|
$ 1,438,329
|
|
|
Net interest margin*
|
|
$ 12,216
|
3.71 %
|
|
$ 12,044
|
3.64 %
|
|
$ 12,153
|
3.63 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
by $37 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, $36 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and by $37 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
|
**Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income And Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
(unaudited)
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate**
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate**
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans*
|
$ 1,001,069
|
$ 28,326
|
5.71 %
|
$ 1,069,389
|
$ 29,586
|
5.55 %
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
193,632
|
3,959
|
4.12 %
|
172,458
|
3,559
|
4.14 %
|
Tax-exempt*
|
25,759
|
348
|
2.72 %
|
26,075
|
352
|
2.71 %
|
Total investment securities
|
219,391
|
4,307
|
3.96 %
|
198,533
|
3,911
|
3.95 %
|
Interest-bearing due from banks
|
99,039
|
2,180
|
4.44 %
|
68,837
|
1,886
|
5.49 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
966
|
20
|
4.18 %
|
801
|
21
|
5.26 %
|
Other investments
|
3,920
|
117
|
6.02 %
|
4,853
|
171
|
7.07 %
|
Total earning assets
|
1,324,385
|
$ 34,950
|
5.32 %
|
1,342,413
|
$ 35,575
|
5.31 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(11,679)
|
|
|
(12,149)
|
|
|
Other nonearning assets
|
115,016
|
|
|
106,340
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,427,722
|
|
|
$ 1,436,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time and savings deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 119,937
|
$ 3
|
0.01 %
|
$ 94,651
|
$ 6
|
0.01 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
484,289
|
5,900
|
2.46 %
|
449,279
|
5,277
|
2.36 %
|
Savings accounts
|
76,375
|
11
|
0.03 %
|
87,066
|
13
|
0.03 %
|
Time deposits
|
204,908
|
3,366
|
3.31 %
|
242,774
|
4,509
|
3.72 %
|
Total time and savings deposits
|
885,509
|
9,280
|
2.11 %
|
873,770
|
9,805
|
2.25 %
|
Federal funds purchased, repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreements and other short-term borrowings
|
3,815
|
77
|
4.07 %
|
2,245
|
2
|
0.18 %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
40,000
|
806
|
4.06 %
|
61,861
|
1,448
|
4.69 %
|
Subordinated notes
|
26,367
|
527
|
4.03 %
|
29,696
|
590
|
3.98 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
955,691
|
10,690
|
2.26 %
|
967,572
|
11,845
|
2.46 %
|
Demand deposits
|
347,815
|
|
|
353,491
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
7,287
|
|
|
8,294
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
116,929
|
|
|
107,247
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,427,722
|
|
|
$ 1,436,604
|
|
|
Net interest margin*
|
|
$ 24,260
|
3.69 %
|
|
$ 23,730
|
3.55 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) using a 21% rate, adjusting interest income
|
|
|
by $73 thousand and $74 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
|
|
**Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
As of or for the quarters ended,
|
|
For the six months ended,
|
Selected Ratios (unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
Return on average assets (ROA)
|
0.35 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.71 %
|
|
0.48 %
|
0.59 %
|
Return on average equity (ROE)
|
4.25 %
|
7.50 %
|
9.43 %
|
|
5.86 %
|
7.94 %
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.71 %
|
3.64 %
|
3.63 %
|
|
3.69 %
|
3.55 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
86.62 %
|
78.51 %
|
79.07 %
|
|
82.51 %
|
82.46 %
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
86.41 %
|
78.32 %
|
78.88 %
|
|
82.32 %
|
82.26 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 23.15
|
$ 22.96
|
$ 21.66
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 22.80
|
$ 22.61
|
$ 21.31
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets (NPAs) / total assets
|
0.24 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.14 %
|
|
|
|
Annualized Net Charge-Offs / average total loans
|
0.13 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.12 %
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
|
1.19 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.12 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 43
|
$ 80
|
$ 44
|
|
|
|
Loans > 90 days past due, but still accruing interest
|
932
|
1,884
|
444
|
|
|
|
Repossessed assets
|
2,354
|
2,183
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 3,329
|
$ 4,147
|
$ 1,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Selected Numbers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
$ 994,334
|
$ 1,001,009
|
$ 1,042,774
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
1,208,701
|
1,257,478
|
1,236,575
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
118,136
|
117,217
|
109,996
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
1,402,527
|
1,450,988
|
1,423,354
|
|
|
|
Loans charged off during the quarter, net of recoveries
|
331
|
351
|
311
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average loans
|
1,002,979
|
1,012,941
|
1,061,884
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average assets
|
1,425,446
|
1,430,022
|
1,438,329
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average earning assets
|
1,321,949
|
1,340,652
|
1,342,747
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average deposits
|
1,231,574
|
1,235,093
|
1,236,681
|
|
|
|
Quarterly average equity
|
117,177
|
116,678
|
107,544
|
|
|
|
Old Point Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
As of or for the quarters ended,
|
|
As of or for the six months ended,
|
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Mar. 31, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2024
|
|
Jun. 30, 2025
|
Jun. 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$ 12,179
|
$ 12,008
|
$ 12,116
|
|
$ 24,187
|
$ 23,656
|
FTE adjustment
|
37
|
36
|
37
|
|
73
|
74
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 12,216
|
$ 12,044
|
$ 12,153
|
|
$ 24,260
|
$ 23,730
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
3,249
|
3,847
|
3,471
|
|
7,096
|
6,693
|
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 15,465
|
$ 15,891
|
$ 15,624
|
|
$ 31,356
|
$ 30,423
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
13,364
|
12,447
|
12,324
|
|
25,811
|
25,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average earning assets
|
$ 1,321,949
|
$ 1,340,652
|
$ 1,342,747
|
|
$ 1,324,385
|
$ 1,342,413
|
Net interest margin
|
3.70 %
|
3.63 %
|
3.62 %
|
|
3.68 %
|
3.53 %
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.71 %
|
3.64 %
|
3.63 %
|
|
3.69 %
|
3.55 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
86.62 %
|
78.51 %
|
79.07 %
|
|
82.51 %
|
82.46 %
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
86.41 %
|
78.32 %
|
78.88 %
|
|
82.32 %
|
82.26 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|
$ 118,136
|
$ 117,217
|
$ 109,996
|
|
|
|
Less goodwill
|
1,650
|
1,650
|
1,650
|
|
|
|
Less core deposit intangible, net
|
121
|
132
|
165
|
|
|
|
Tangible Stockholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 116,365
|
$ 115,435
|
$ 108,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued and outstanding
|
5,102,797
|
5,105,030
|
5,077,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 23.15
|
$ 22.96
|
$ 21.66
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 22.80
|
$ 22.61
|
$ 21.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 1,242
|
$ 2,158
|
$ 2,529
|
|
$ 3,400
|
$ 4,246
|
Plus loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net of tax(1)
|
-
|
139
|
-
|
|
139
|
-
|
Less gain on redemption and retirement of subordinated notes, net of tax(1)
|
-
|
(518)
|
-
|
|
(518)
|
-
|
Plus merger-related costs, net of tax (1)
|
936
|
206
|
-
|
|
1,186
|
-
|
Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,178
|
$ 1,985
|
$ 2,529
|
|
$ 4,207
|
$ 4,246
|
(1) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax effect is 21%. Certain merger-related costs were non-deductible.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
5,103,320
|
5,086,759
|
5,064,503
|
|
5,095,086
|
5,052,190
|
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.42
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.39
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.84
|
Average assets
|
$ 1,425,446
|
$ 1,430,022
|
$ 1,438,329
|
|
$ 1,427,722
|
$ 1,436,604
|
Average equity
|
$ 117,177
|
$ 116,678
|
$ 107,544
|
|
$ 116,929
|
$ 107,247
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
0.35 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.71 %
|
|
0.48 %
|
0.59 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
0.61 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.71 %
|
|
0.59 %
|
0.59 %
|
Return on average equity (GAAP)
|
4.25 %
|
7.50 %
|
9.43 %
|
|
5.86 %
|
7.94 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.46 %
|
6.90 %
|
9.43 %
|
|
7.26 %
|
7.94 %
|
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|
86.62 %
|
78.51 %
|
79.07 %
|
|
82.51 %
|
82.46 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
92.47 %
|
79.62 %
|
78.88 %
|
|
86.10 %
|
82.26 %
SOURCE Old Point Financial CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
CommentsNo comment