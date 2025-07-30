403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
More Than 90% Of All Exiled Latin American Journalists Come From Venezuela, Nicaragua And Cuba
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America now faces a crisis of independent information. Official figures and reports from the Organization of American States, UNESCO, and major press freedom monitors confirm the systematic expulsion of journalists from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.
Over 92% of all Latin American journalists living in exile come from these three countries. Multiple official studies, including recent OAS documentation, report that as of 2024 at least 477 Venezuelan, 283 Nicaraguan, and about 150 Cuban journalists have gone into exile.
These exiles face a clear pattern: targeted harassment, arbitrary arrests, criminal prosecution, travel bans, asset confiscation, and harsh censorship laws.
Venezuela at the Center
Venezuela stands at the heart of this phenomenon. United Nations data shows that more than 7.7 million Venezuelans have migrated since 2013, making it the world's second-largest non-war displacement.
Over 200 news outlets in Venezuela have closed since 2004. As these outlets disappeared,“information deserts” have grown, leaving many regions without local news coverage.
Business and civil society suffer, as essential economic and infrastructure information often becomes unavailable or unreliable.
Nicaragua Intensifies Crackdown
Nicaragua escalated its crackdown on the independent press after mass protests in 2018. Authorities shut down media houses, seized equipment, stripped journalists of citizenship, and jailed dozens.
Data from the Foundation for Freedom of Expression and Democracy shows that since 2018, at least 283 Nicaraguan media professionals have been forced to flee.
Many cannot work in their profession due to legal or financial barriers, and most face hardship in exile. The shutdown of the newspaper La Prensa, with its executives jailed and offices raided, highlights this trend.
Cuba Persecutes Journalists for Decades
Cuba's government has used similar tactics for decades. Since 2022, at least 150 Cuban journalists have left the country to flee intimidation, house arrest, and laws that criminalize independent reporting under the penal code.
More than 10% of Cuba 's population has left since 2020, including many professionals and journalists who once contributed to market analysis and local news reporting.
With journalists gone, what remains is often only government-approved information. This monopoly restricts what businesses and communities can know, normalizes censorship, and encourages misinformation.
Entrepreneurs, analysts, and citizens all lose access to the trustworthy data needed for any healthy economy. The exodus is not just a professional tragedy for reporters. It brings wider risks for investment, transparency, and civic trust.
Over 92% of all Latin American journalists living in exile come from these three countries. Multiple official studies, including recent OAS documentation, report that as of 2024 at least 477 Venezuelan, 283 Nicaraguan, and about 150 Cuban journalists have gone into exile.
These exiles face a clear pattern: targeted harassment, arbitrary arrests, criminal prosecution, travel bans, asset confiscation, and harsh censorship laws.
Venezuela at the Center
Venezuela stands at the heart of this phenomenon. United Nations data shows that more than 7.7 million Venezuelans have migrated since 2013, making it the world's second-largest non-war displacement.
Over 200 news outlets in Venezuela have closed since 2004. As these outlets disappeared,“information deserts” have grown, leaving many regions without local news coverage.
Business and civil society suffer, as essential economic and infrastructure information often becomes unavailable or unreliable.
Nicaragua Intensifies Crackdown
Nicaragua escalated its crackdown on the independent press after mass protests in 2018. Authorities shut down media houses, seized equipment, stripped journalists of citizenship, and jailed dozens.
Data from the Foundation for Freedom of Expression and Democracy shows that since 2018, at least 283 Nicaraguan media professionals have been forced to flee.
Many cannot work in their profession due to legal or financial barriers, and most face hardship in exile. The shutdown of the newspaper La Prensa, with its executives jailed and offices raided, highlights this trend.
Cuba Persecutes Journalists for Decades
Cuba's government has used similar tactics for decades. Since 2022, at least 150 Cuban journalists have left the country to flee intimidation, house arrest, and laws that criminalize independent reporting under the penal code.
More than 10% of Cuba 's population has left since 2020, including many professionals and journalists who once contributed to market analysis and local news reporting.
With journalists gone, what remains is often only government-approved information. This monopoly restricts what businesses and communities can know, normalizes censorship, and encourages misinformation.
Entrepreneurs, analysts, and citizens all lose access to the trustworthy data needed for any healthy economy. The exodus is not just a professional tragedy for reporters. It brings wider risks for investment, transparency, and civic trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment