Arm-Backed Ambiq's Stock Nearly Doubles After Nasdaq Debut

Shares of Ambiq Micro (AMBQ) surged in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, marking a strong start following its $96 million U.S. initial public offering.

Ambiq's stock was trading at over $44 at the time of writing, reflecting a jump of 90% from the issue price.

On Tuesday, the Texas-based maker of ultra-low power chips announced that it has raised $96 million in an upsized IPO after selling 4 million shares for $24 each. Earlier, it had marketed 3.4 million shares between $22 and $25.

Ambiq, which counts Arm Holdings (ARM) among its investors, also said it had granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any, of its common stock at the IPO price.

At the IPO price, Ambiq marked a market value of $423.3 million, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company reported a net loss of $8.3 million on revenue of $15.7 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $9.8 million on $15.2 million revenue in the same period in 2024, according to the filings.

Ambiq was founded in 2010 by Scott Hanson, who is now the company's chief technology officer (CTO). The firm is led by Chief Executive Fumihide Esaka.

The company is focused on developing ultra-low-power chips that can be used for edge AI, or processing data on smaller devices such as smartwatches and glasses without having to send it to cloud servers.

Bank of America and UBS Group AG led the offering.

Read also: Trump Announces 25% Tariff On India, 'Plus A Penalty' For Ties With Russia

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.