Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Stocked Out In Select Markets In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, July 30, 2025 – Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today said that it is witnessing unprecented demand for the Galaxy Z Fold7, with the smartphone being 'out-of-stock' in select markets across the country. The company is taking necessary steps at its manufacturing factory in Noida to meet the unprecedented demand.
Samsung India had earlier announced that it has received a record 210,000 pre-orders for its seventh generation foldables - Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE – in just 48 hours in India - signaling rapid mainstreaming of the foldable form factor in India.
“We would like to thank India's tech-savvy consumers for giving the Galaxy Z Fold7 a blockbuster start. We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand. We are working overtime to ensure adequate supplies of our most advanced smartphone, to enable customers to enjoy the Galaxy Z Fold7 at the earliest. The strong demand is coming from both retail markets and online platforms,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.
Galaxy Z Fold7, in its thinnest and lightest design to date, weighs just 215 grams - even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in stunning colours such as Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Mint and Jet Black.
Commenting on the strong demand, Nilesh Gupta, Director at Vijay Sales, a key retail partner for the smartphone across India, said, "Samsung's seventh generation of foldable smartphones, especially the Galaxy Z Fold7, has been performing exceptionally well across our stores. We have witnessed extraordinary demand, with most of our top outlets in key cities already running out of stock. It is clear that customers are thrilled with the innovation and premium experience the device offers, signaling mainstreaming of foldable smartphones.”
"Samsung's seventh generation of foldable smartphones, notably the Galaxy Z Fold7, has demonstrated remarkable sales performance across our retail network. We are observing a surge in demand, with many of our flagship stores in key urban areas experiencing stock depletion. This indicates a strong customer reception of the foldable smartphones,” said Sandeep Singh Jolly, Chief Operating Officer at Electronics Mart India Ltd (Bajaj Electronics).
Uvaraj Natarajan, Founder and CEO, Poorvika Mobiles, said, "Galaxy Z Fold7 has been a great success with a fabulous response across regions. Stocks are getting liquidated as soon as they are getting delivered to our stores."
Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 8 available in the Galaxy Z Fold7 helps seamlessly combine large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users' type, say and even see. Thanks to Google's Gemini Live, users can share their screen in real time while speaking with the AI assistant - enabling contextual requests based on what's visible. In addition, One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device's secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more.
The Armor FlexHinge on Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner and lighter, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing. The cover display is made with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix. Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%. The main display is restructured to be thinner and lighter - yet stronger. This was achieved by implementing the Titanium plate layer. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, Galaxy Fold7 delivers stupendous performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7's ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise. In addition, with the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter. In addition, Samsung's next-generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
