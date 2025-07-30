Rebuilding America: How Skilled Trades Can Revive Communities And Careers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the campaign are HGTV's Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier, who share how their own experiences have shaped their belief in the importance of skilled trades. "When industry disappears, so do jobs and people," said Ben. "That's how trades and manufacturing spark renewal, by helping real towns stay alive and self-sustaining."

Erin emphasizes the role of creativity and storytelling in reviving American manufacturing, noting that "artists are storytellers," and can help humanize the work behind the products. Together, they make a compelling case for reshaping how the next generation views careers in making, building, and creating.

The campaign arrives at a critical time. With skilled labor shortages and outdated perceptions still plaguing the field, many young people aren't considering manufacturing as a career path - even though the sector offers stable, well-paying jobs and creative fulfillment.

The print component of "Careers in Manufacturing" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit:

This campaign was made possible with the support of Erin & Ben Napier, Andrew Crowe, Meaghan Ziemba of "Mavens of Manufacturing," Scott MacKenzie of "Industrial Talk," National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), American Welding Society, Women in Manufacturing, Association for Manufacturing Excellence, Manufacturers Alliance, ACMA and features paid content from Stellantis, Missouri S&T and AbbVie.

