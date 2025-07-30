Naseeruddin Shah As JRD Tata In 'Made In India - A Titan Story' Garners Attention
Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah captivated everyone's attention with his look as the Indian industrialist JRD Tata, in the upcoming series Made in India - A Titan Story.
The look was unveiled on the occasion of Tata's 121st birth anniversary.
Directed by Robby Grewal, the series also stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan Watch Company, alongside Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.
"Bringing JRD Tata's legacy to life in Made in India - The Titan Story has been an inspiring journey," Grewal said in a statement.
"His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation. Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever."
Amogh Dusad, director and head of content - Amazon MX Player, said, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of JRD Tata, is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it."
Made in India - A Titan Story is scheduled to be released next year on Amazon MX Player.
