Betting App Case: Actor Prakash Raj Appears Before India Investigative Agency

Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 30 after he was summoned regarding the alleged ongoing online betting games promotion case.

The actor stopped to pose for the cameras as he entered the agency's office at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad.

Recommended For You

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps on social media.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money.

Sarma himself was on the verge of investing in one of these platforms but refrained from doing so after his family warned him about the potential dangers.

The police report lists several celebrities and influencers who are accused of promoting illegal gambling apps.

The petition emphasises that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower- and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money.

The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.

The Telangana police have charged the accused under multiple sections of the TS Gaming Act and the IT Act, including Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating and identity theft.

The FIR also includes sections that address the promotion of illegal betting activities, with the investigation now being handled by Officer G Ramesh Naidu.

"This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the public from harmful gambling and betting platforms that exploit individuals for financial gain," said K Kranthi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Police Stations Miyapur.

Prakash Raj is known for his negative roles in films, including Wanted and Singam and has appeared in over 300 films in his career. (ANI)