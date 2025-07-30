Williams Plumbing & Drain Launches 'Taking Care Of Tulsa' Initiative With Special Perks For Local Teachers

Taking Care of Tulsa Logo

Williams Plumbing & Drain announces the launch of its new community program, Taking Care of Tulsa, with special discounts for teachers and educators.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williams Plumbing & Drain is proud to announce the launch of its new community-driven program, Taking Care of Tulsa , aimed at giving back to the people who keep the city strong. The first phase of this initiative kicks off with a back-to-school promotion that honors Tulsa area teachers and educators with waived fees and exclusive savings.From August 1 through September 30, 2025, all Tulsa area teachers and educators will receive free regular-hour dispatch service (a value of $89) when booking plumbing services with Williams Plumbing & Drain. It's important to note that educators should mention their role when booking appointments to receive the waived dispatch fee.Additionally, all customers will receive $100 off after-hours emergency plumbing fees to help lighten the financial load during this hectic time of year. These offers apply to all services except drain clearing.“Back-to-school season is chaotic enough,” said a representative from Williams Plumbing & Drain.“Between morning showers, packed bathrooms, and overworked water heaters, plumbing systems get put to the (standardized) test. We want to make sure local educators don't have to worry about one more thing.”The Taking Care of Tulsa initiative is part of a larger commitment by Williams Plumbing & Drain to host ongoing events, promotions, and partnerships throughout the year that directly support Tulsa residents. Additional community-focused campaigns will be announced in the coming months.For more information or to schedule a service , visit or call 918-212-6649.About Williams Plumbing & DrainFounded in 1988, Williams Plumbing & Drain is a family-owned, full-service plumbing company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Known for upfront pricing, expert technicians, and honest service, the company is committed to helping homeowners and businesses across the Tulsa and Broken Arrow areas with reliable, quality plumbing solutions.

