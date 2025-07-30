The Beckwith-Crested Butte Launches Reservations For Beckwith Residences

South Street Partners x WoodHouse Logos

Slopeside Luxury Residences Mark First Ownership Opportunity at Mt. Crested Butte's Only Ski-In, Ski-Out Hotel

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Partners ("South Street"), one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States, in partnership with prominent Dallas-based experiential hospitality developer and operator WoodHouse, have launched reservations for Beckwith Residences as part of the multi-phased reimagining of Elevation Hotel & Spa, which will soon become The Beckwith-Crested Butte ("The Beckwith"). Beckwith Residences mark the first opportunity to own at the base of Mt. Crested Butte while enjoying The Beckwith's incredible new slate of amenities. Sited at the nexus of this beloved mountain town, whose historic main street and rugged backcountry lure adventure sport enthusiasts from around the world, The Beckwith renovation is expected to start in 2026 with an anticipated completion in the Winter 26/27 ski season. Approximately 40% of the units have been reserved within a week of release.

Named for Captain Edward Beckwith, who led the final phase of the 1853 Gunnison-Beckwith Expedition – initiating Western expansion while putting the Gunnison Valley on the map – The Beckwith will honor Crested Butte's mining history with an aesthetic inspired by a sense of collective pioneering. Denver-based 4240 Architecture will revitalize the property with a focus on the surrounding landscape that evolves with changing sunlight and shifting seasons, creating an environment in which residents and guests are part of the dazzling setting. FAM Design, the sought-after firm helmed by Frank Mataipule and Megan Freckelton, will create comfortable and relaxed interior spaces, imbued with locally crafted artwork and furnishings, expertly curated for the serious sport devotee.

The transformational renovation will touch every part of the property - from the exterior and arrival experience, hotel guest rooms, restaurants, lobby and gathering spaces to the spa, pool deck, fitness center and meeting facilities. The Beckwith's exceptional new suite of amenities will also include an on-site Adventure Lab with a full-service concierge, ski valet, gear rentals, and retail shop.

The most exciting element of The Beckwith's reimagining will be the opportunity to own a piece of the mountain with Beckwith Residences offering approximately 49 ski-in, ski-out residences. Conceived as the ultimate all-season retreat, sophisticated and soothing interiors by R&L Design Co. will reflect the beauty of the local terrain and provide a peaceful respite after Crested Butte's endless outdoor and cultural offerings. Earthy hues and soft neutrals blend seamlessly with pops of color, reminiscent of meadows and sunsets, rooting the residences in a true sense of place, with natural stone and wood tones evoking a deep connection to the land.

"The launch of reservations for Beckwith Residences presents an incredibly unique ownership opportunity at the base of Crested Butte Mountain," said Patrick Melton, Managing Partner, South Street Partners. "We are excited to present this offering, alongside the reimagining of Crested Butte's only ski-in/ski-out hotel, as it perfectly aligns with our mission of maintaining what makes the property so special while enhancing it with new amenities and these exceptional residences."

Beckwith Residences will offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans which include: open concept living spaces with wood floors; electric fireplaces; private balconies with spectacular mountain and valley views; primary bedrooms with en-suite baths including steam showers and soaking tubs in select residences; gourmet kitchens with high-end appliances and wine coolers; washer and dryer; mudrooms with bench and gear storage; and owner secure storage. Pricing will start at $1.6M.

Owners will also have the opportunity to join Club Beck, a private mountain and social club offering instant, exclusive access to the best of The Beckwith – all in one place. Membership is curated to bring together Crested Butte's diverse local community with like minds from a broader, global set who share a love for the town's legacy and passion for alpine. Club Beck membership will provide a host of benefits including, but not limited to ski lockers, valet parking, concierge, restaurant and lounge, and hot tub terrace.

South Street Partners

South Street Partners, one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States – including Kiawah Island, Palmetto Bluff, The Cliffs, Barnsley Resort, Elevation Hotel & Spa, The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, Naples Grande, PGA National Resort and Residences at Salamander – is a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC. Founded in 2009, South Street, on behalf of SSP GP Fund I, their institutional joint venture partners and co-investment vehicles, has deployed over $1.7 billion of equity across resort, residential and commercial properties and has over $3.2 billion of assets under management. South Street acts as a principal investment platform as well as an operating partner and co-investor for institutional partners interested in special situations, opportunistic and value-add real estate investments in the Southeast and Sunbelt regions as well as other select continental US and international markets. SouthStreetPartners

WoodHouse

WoodHouse is an experiential hospitality operator and developer specializing in private members clubs, fine dining and cultural destinations. WoodHouse owns and operates Park House Dallas and Houston, chef-driven Mexican restaurant José in Dallas, Dior Café by Dominique Crenn in Dallas' Highland Park Village, Citizen House Oklahoma City, The Beckwith in Crested Butte, Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tennessee and The Moore Miami, a luxury private members club, workspace and hotel in the Miami Design District. WoodHouseUS

4240 Architecture

4240 Architecture is a Denver-based, full-service architecture firm dedicated to designing projects that celebrate the unique spirit and story of its place. While 4240's portfolio reflects a diverse range of project types and scales, the firm's work is distinguished by a deep ethos of hospitality-creating elevated guest experiences at resort destinations, including reimagined base villages and ski-in/ski-out retreats. 4240Architecture

R&L Design Co.

R&L Design Co. is a full-service interior design practice devoted to the art of respite. Based in Denver, Colorado, R&L creates spaces that invite joy, calm, and rejuvenation for resorts, mountain properties, homes, and hospitality projects across the American West - and beyond. R&L's designs allow for space, collaboration, time, and the playful interaction of light, texture, and surprise - like the pop of a bright bloom through snow. RLDCO

FAM Design

FAM Design is a boutique, full-service interior design, interior architecture and creative design studio founded in 2020 and based in Denver, Colorado. Specializing in design-forward hospitality and hospitality-leaning projects, FAM Design's philosophy is rooted in meaningful and creative storytelling, supporting community and executing projects using a positive, collaborative approach. design-fam

Media Inquiries

South Street Partners

Alex Malloy, [email protected]

Morgan Stewart, [email protected]

SOURCE South Street Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED