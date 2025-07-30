Americans Warming Up To AI For Financial Management, Survey Reveals

Survey highlights

Regional differences in AI trust levels:

Californians led the nation, willing to entrust an average of $26,788 to AI financial management, while Wyoming residents showed the most caution at just $3,571. These stark contrasts likely reflect broader cultural attitudes toward technology adoption.

Specific financial tasks Americans trust to AI:



31% would let AI choose stocks for their portfolio

22% would allow AI to purchase cryptocurrency

15% would permit AI to rebalance their 401(k) 31% would trust AI to file their taxes

Putting trust in AI as a partner:



25% of respondents said they would trust AI more than their current financial advisor 27% would prefer AI over their partner when managing joint finances.

Managing money with AI:



17% would allow AI to make large financial moves without prior notification

28% would let AI plan their retirement 26% would feel comfortable taking out a loan or mortgage based solely on AI's recommendation

Advance America emphasizes that AI should complement, not replace, thoughtful financial planning.

"AI can be a valuable starting point when researching your financial options - especially for budgeting, comparison shopping, or exploring different investment strategies," says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. "But ultimately, major decisions about your money should factor in your unique circumstances, goals, and risks. Those are things AI still can't fully understand. Think of it as a co-pilot, not the captain."

Methodology

Advance America surveyed 3,008 U.S. adults through a geographically representative online panel composed of double opt-in members. Participants were selected using a two-step process to ensure balanced representation by age, gender, and location. This was achieved through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations , and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica for more information.

