Libre Capital Rebrands To KAIO, Launches $100M Tokenized Yield Fund

Backed by Laser Digital and Nomura, KAIO brings Bitcoin-native yield into compliant institutional DeFi through a tokenized diversified fund.

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Libre Capital, a pioneer in onchain real-world assets (RWAs), today announced its rebrand to KAIO, signalling a bold step forward in bridging traditional finance with decentralized ecosystems via compliant, institutional-grade tokenized funds.

In conjunction with the rebrand, KAIO unveils the tokenized Laser Digital Bitcoin Diversified Yield Fund, a crypto-native solution seeking to offer attractive, enhanced, and compliant yield for BTC holders. Managed by Laser Digital Middle East, the fund has secured over $100 million in capital commitments, underscoring institutional trust in KAIO's infrastructure to blend crypto-native yields with traditional asset management rigour.

Beyond Tokenization: Laying the Groundwork for RWA-Powered DeFi

While the RWA sector has been confined to simple treasury tools with minimal DeFi utility, KAIO is charting a transformative course. The platform elevates institutional funds into composable DeFi foundations, fostering true ecosystem-wide interoperability.

"Tokenized treasury bills were merely the foundation," said Olivier Dang, KAIO's COO. "KAIO creates an interoperable space where real-world and crypto yields coexist and enhance one another. The tokenisation of the Laser Digital Bitcoin Diversified Yield Fund is a prime example - combining crypto native yield with the discipline of traditional finance. "

Institutional-Grade Assets Meet DeFi Utility

KAIO's unique AppChain architecture delivers seamless cross-chain capabilities, allowing institutional and accredited investors to invest in tokenised fund interests offered by its regulated fund manager and then utilize tokenized assets across top DeFi protocols. Core features include:



Foundational Infrastructure: Regulated money market funds as stable building blocks for advanced DeFi strategies.

Curated Alternative Products: Private credit and crypto carry strategies beyond standard money markets offerings Full Composability: Omnichain tokens that can act as authentic DeFi primitives for lending, borrowing, and leveraging- all while upholding compliance.

Robust Backing and Traction

KAIO boasts support from digital finance leaders, including an $11 million seed round led by Laser Digital (Nomura's Digital Assets subsidiary) and WebN Group, with Karatage, Further Ventures, Lyrik Ventures, and Brevan Howard Digital.

With over $200 million of tokenized assets transacted through its infrastructure, KAIO is gaining momentum as the leading infrastructure for access to high-quality tokenised RWAs. Its collaboration with the TON Foundation on a $500 million Telegram Bond Fund-the largest blockchain corporate debt project-highlights its scale in compliant tokenization.

Shaping Cross-Chain Capital Markets

As regulations advance and RWA demand surges, KAIO leads with scalable, secure access to tokenized assets. Future expansions include broader products, deeper DeFi ties, and more institutional tokenizing partners.

About KAIO

KAIO is the first protocol purpose-built for RWAs, ensuring seamless movement, compliance, and liquidity in DeFi through a sovereign AppChain. Merging traditional security with DeFi agility, KAIO unlocks real utility across decentralized finance.

LINKS:

➔ Explore Kaio

➔ Legal disclaimer

SOURCE Kaio

