Sunstone Two Tree Opens Office In Phoenix

North Scottsdale-based office will help fuel company's development pipeline of high-quality build-to-rent homes in the state

PHOENIX, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Two Tree , a developer and operator of rental housing communities in high-growth markets across the United States, today announced that it has opened an office in Phoenix, Arizona. Based in The Promenade office park in North Scottsdale, the new space will offer ongoing support to the company's growing operations in the state, which include a development pipeline of numerous build-to-rent (BTR) communities in various stages of development in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The new office joins the company's Westlake Village-based headquarters, which has been around since the company's inception in 2012.

"With hundreds of homes already developed and hundreds more in the pipeline, Phoenix is an extremely important market for us," said Scott Maddux, CEO of Sunstone Two Tree. "Continued population and job growth and lingering macroeconomic trends make it difficult for consumers to buy homes. We remain focused on bringing high-quality, attainable rental housing solutions to the area. This new office will help us better support the growth of the business going forward."

Sunstone Two Tree's construction and planning teams will occupy the new space. As a vertically integrated developer and operator, its in-house general contracting business is an important component to successfully executing its numerous projects. Developments under construction include a 320-unit community, Ironwood Homes at the Rosefield , in Waddell, a 143-unit community, Villas on Van Buren, in Tolleson, and an 88-unit community, Villas on 91st, in Phoenix. The company's current portfolio also includes stabilized communities such as Ironwood Homes at River Run , a 103-unit community in Avondale and a 60-unit community. Sierra Verde, in Surprise.

The addition of a second office comes at a time of sustained growth for Sunstone Two Tree, which has expanded its team and the number of communities in its portfolio at a time when other operators are struggling due to macroeconomic trends.

Each of Sunstone Two Tree's build-to-rent developments combine the benefits of single-family living with the advantages of renting, meaning tenants enjoy larger homes, yards, community amenities, on-site property management and flexibility. The communities are ideal for families and empty nesters alike.

For more information, visit .

About Sunstone Two Tree

Sunstone Two Tree is a vertically integrated real estate operator and developer focused on rental housing in high growth markets throughout the United States. Sunstone Two Tree was formed in 2023 as a result of the merger between Sunstone Properties Trust, an owner, operator and fund manager founded in 2012 with deep expertise and a successful track record in multifamily investments, and Two Tree Capital, an acquirer and developer of multi-family build-to-rent (BTR) communities.

Sunstone Two Tree acquires, renovates and manages existing multifamily assets while developing dedicated single-family rental communities. Sunstone Two Tree is based in Westlake Village, CA is driven by a two-fold mission: 1) to protect investor capital and deliver compelling returns through every phase of the economic cycle and 2) to create and operate safe, clean, and well-maintained rental communities for individuals and families.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Hyde

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunstone Two Tree

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED