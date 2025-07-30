K'taka: BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Govt For Giving Permission To Cong's Padyatra
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Ashoka said:“The Congress was in power in the state when the Lok Sabha elections were held. If any irregularities occurred during the elections, Rahul Gandhi should have had the common sense to file a complaint with the Election Commission. Instead, he is coming to Karnataka and launching a padayatra.
"When the High Court has issued an order not to permit any rallies or processions, how are they giving permission now? If permission is granted, the BJP will also launch a protest.”
“Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency after committing electoral fraud. What moral right does such a party have to speak about election malpractice? Rahul Gandhi lacks wisdom, which is why he is making allegations against the Election Commission of India. The BJP has been denied permission for padayatras in Bengaluru, so Congress should also not be allowed,” Ashoka asserted.
“Just like someone pretending to assume that nothing has happened after failing miserably, Rahul Gandhi is now creating noise about the election process. He has not been able to cross double digits in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi has drowned the Congress party in defeat and turned it to zero," Ashoka said.
"Now this childish-minded Rahul Gandhi wants to do a padayatra against the Election Commission in Karnataka. What is the purpose behind this padayatra? Is it a pre-emptive excuse for the humiliating defeat the Congress is expected to face in Bihar after defeats in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi? Only now has Karnataka come to his mind?” Ashoka questioned.
“When over 2,000 farmers committed suicide in the last 24 months, he didn't come. When over 500 pregnant and postpartum-phase women and newborns died due to poor-quality medicine in government hospitals, he didn't come. When more than 50 poor people died by suicide due to harassment by microfinance companies, he didn't come. When 11 innocent youths died due to government negligence during the IPL celebrations, he didn't come. Are you now coming to create a false pretext for your inability and failure ahead of the impending loss in Bihar elections? The people of Karnataka are fed up with the disgraceful antics of your Congress party. With what face are you coming to Karnataka?” Ashoka said.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Karnataka on August 4 or August 5 and lodge complaint with the State Election Commission regarding alleged election malpractice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment