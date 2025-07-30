Digikey Expands Inventory With Over 32,000 Stocking Npis In Q2 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "DigiKey continues to deliver an unmatched selection of in-stock products and new product introductions across the industry, including wireless, power, interconnect, industrial automation and more," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The expansion of our breadth of inventory in Q2 coincides with our steady customer growth, and we are optimistic about the market momentum we have seen in the first half of 2025."

DigiKey's long-standing commitment to in-stock inventory expansion for same-day shipment allows customers to order prototype quantities and have those parts shipped immediately without having to place a special order in factory quantities or wait for lead or transit time.

The most recent new supplier additions in the second quarter include:



DeGirum , which makes products that solve the demand for simplified AI development and real-time vision processing.

Minew , a trusted IoT device manufacturer of traceability products like beacons, Bluetooth smart labels, eco-friendly paper battery tags and more.

NanoFlowX , a pioneer in nanotechnology, offers electronic waterproof polymer coating kits that increase the lifespan of electronic devices. Shelly USA , which produces IoT smart automation products like humidity and temperature monitoring modules, din rail mounted relays, dimmers and smart switches.

DigiKey's inventory expansion is a continued validation that the distributor provides engineers, designers and makers access to the most exciting new products in their industries. Some of the NPIs added in Q2 2025 include:



Jauch's High Temperature CR2032 batteries are designed to withstand temperatures up to 125 degrees Celsius.

The new u-blox ZED-X20P series GNSS module provides accuracy down to the centimeter.

Adafruit's Sparkle Motion Stick combines an LED driver, a microphone and an ESP32 module on a board with a USB connector.

The PG164110 MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger from Microchip is a cost-effective option for simple debugging of popular Microchip microcontrollers and microprocessors.

KYOCERA AVX's 9288-000 two-piece hermaphroditic wire-to-wire and wire-to-board connectors allow for easy wire termination in the field.

STMicroelectronics' ST67W series Wi-Fi®/Bluetooth® LE Coprocessor Modules offer easy integration with STM32 MCUs and MPUs for faster Wi-Fi deployment.

The Hirschmann BOBCAT and GREYHOUND Simple Ethernet Switches provide a high-quality selection of popular, cost-effective industrial hardware with secure and future-proof connectivity.

Sensirion's STCC4 miniature CO2 sensor design offers precise and reliable carbon dioxide measurements in ambient indoor air conditions.

Siemens' SIRIUS Modular System provides users with all the devices necessary for switching, protecting, controlling and monitoring motors in an industrial automation setting. Octavo Systems' OSDZU3 System-in-Package enables the fastest and most flexible way to develop a system around the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC by integrating power management, memory and other required components into a single BGA package.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey .

