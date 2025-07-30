Learnlux Celebrates Five Years Of Financial Wellbeing Partnership With Messer Construction Co.

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLux, the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider, is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary and continued success of its partnership with Messer Construction Co., a Cincinnati-based construction manager and general contractor. Since 2020, Messer has offered LearnLux as a key part of its employee experience-providing trusted, personalized financial guidance to its entire workforce across six states in the Midwest and Southeast.

"At Messer, we believe our people are the heartbeat of our company," said Nick Apanius, Senior Vice President at Messer. "Just like we protect the physical safety of every employee, we are equally committed to supporting their financial security. Partnering with LearnLux allows us to bring unbiased, trusted financial guidance to our workforce so they can thrive, today and into the future."

The LearnLux program blends digital financial education with personalized tools and one-on-one access to Certified Financial Planner® professionals. For the past five years, LearnLux has used its deep expertise in engaging dispersed and deskless workforces to ensure every Messer employee-from skilled tradespeople and field leaders to salaried employees-can access meaningful support when and where they need it. Whether on the jobsite, at home, or on the go, employees can explore topics like budgeting, debt, and retirement planning through interactive digital tools or by speaking directly with a planner. The program also offers tailored education around Messer's unique benefits, including an hourly employee retirement plan and employee stock ownership plan.

Employees who engage with LearnLux report less stress, greater clarity around their finances, and more confidence in making smart decisions. For Messer, that translates into stronger benefits engagement, deeper trust, and safer jobsites. Research shows that financial stress can lead to fatigue and distraction, both risk factors for workplace injury. By addressing financial wellbeing head-on, Messer continues to lead with care, safety, and long-term vision.

Employees across Messer agree. "I always recommend LearnLux to coworkers," said Accounting Associate Alyssa Powell. "It's easy to use, completely free, and actually helps you understand your money."

Now in its fifth year, LearnLux's partnership with Messer remains a powerful example of what's possible when an employer goes beyond the basics to support the whole person.

"Messer is setting a new standard in the construction industry by investing in financial wellbeing as a pillar of workplace safety and performance," said Rebecca Liebman, CEO of LearnLux. "Their leadership shows what it truly means to support employees, not just at work, but in their everyday lives. We're honored to be part of their story."

About LearnLux

LearnLux is the leading workplace financial wellbeing provider that blends fiduciary digital planning with access to one-on-one guidance from Certified Financial Planner® professionals. LearnLux's award-winning program equips employees with a financial plan to guide them through decision points like budgeting, paying down debt, electing benefits, understanding equity compensation, starting a family, buying a home, saving for retirement, and more. Advanced reporting keeps our partners in the know, and drives results like reduction in financial stress, increased productivity, reduced employee turnover, greater use of pretax products, on-time retirement, and healthcare savings. LearnLux members feel great about their money, allowing their work and wellbeing to thrive. Learn more at learnlux.

About Messer

Messer Construction Co. is a construction manager and general contractor that provides leadership for complex construction projects in the Aviation, Federal/Military, Food and Beverage, Health Care, Higher Education, Manufacturing, and Science and Technology market segments. An employee-owned company, Messer's transformational investment in its people, communities and innovative building solutions has enhanced the landscape of the 12 regions throughout the Midwest and Southeast in which its employees live and work. A local builder with national resources and expertise, the company has delivered value for more than 90 years through quality construction and client experiences, taking care to both exceed customer expectations and build long-term relationships.

