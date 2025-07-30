CET, RTX SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE IN-WATER DEMONSTRATION OF EXTENDED RANGE UNCREWED UNDERSEA VEHICLE

Raytheon and CET's extended-range uncrewed undersea vehicle (UUV) surfaces in Narragansett Bay following a successful autonomous in-water demonstration in just four months after initial concept.

COMPANIES DEMONSTRATE RAPID CAPABILITY DELIVERY BY GOING FROM PAPER CONCEPT TO IN-WATER TESTING IN FOUR MONTHS

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Composite Energy Technologies (CET), and Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, have achieved a major milestone in the fielding of a next-generation Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) capable of delivering payloads over an extended range. The UUV is powered by Navy-developed software and autonomy packages that are available for industry use.In less than four months, Raytheon and CET collaborated to design, integrate, and deploy a fully autonomous extended-range UUV, culminating in a live in-water demonstration under operational conditions. This rapid timeline underscores the agility and technical strength of the partnership, as well as the power of leveraging open-architecture software developed by the Navy."This demonstration marks a significant step forward in operationalizing and implementing both Raytheon and Navy-governed capabilities for uncrewed systems," said Jen Gauthier, vice president of Naval Systems & Sustainment at Raytheon. "In collaboration with CET, we have proven that the rapid integration of thoroughly tested, Navy-developed autonomy with an innovative and reliable undersea platform is both feasible and practical."The demonstration took place in Narragansett Bay, RI, where the UUV performed autonomous mission profiles while monitored by a support vessel. This achievement reflects significant progress in delivering modular, scalable, and mission-adaptable undersea capabilities to meet current Navy and defense needs."We're proud to have leveraged previous Navy investment to field a capability that will reduce future costs for the US Government," said Chase Hogoboom, President, CET."Furthermore, the COTS-based, modular vehicle platform is ready for scaled production now, and its diverse supply chain will enable the Navy to efficiently sustain operations well into the future."This successful test represents a foundational step toward fielding reliable, long-range UUVs capable of complex missions, including delivery of payloads, in contested maritime environments.About CET (Composite Energy Technologies)CET is a leading designer and integrator of autonomous undersea systems, providing innovative, scalable solutions for commercial and defense customers worldwide.

