Klyuchevskoy Volcano In Russia Erupts After Massive 8.8 Pacific Earthquake Triggers Tsunami (WATCH)

On Wednesday morning, a very strong earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean near Russia. It had a magnitude of 8.8, which is one of the strongest possible.

The earthquake was so powerful that it caused a tsunami. Waves up to 4 metres (13 feet) high hit Russia's eastern coastline. Many buildings were damaged and people had to leave their homes. The waves also caused warnings in Japan.

Klyuchevskoy volcano starts erupting

Shortly after the earthquake, the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula began to erupt. The Kamchatka peninsula is in the far east of Russia.

Following an earthquake in Kamchatka, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began eruptingKlyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest and one of the most active volcanoes in Eurasia (4,750 m), located in Kamchatka. twitter/hwGSwrdPpD

The Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service said lava started to flow down the volcano's western slope. There were explosions and a bright red glow in the sky.

In a message on Telegram, scientists reportedly wrote:

“A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions.”

Where is the Klyuchevskoy volcano?

Klyuchevskoy is about 450 kilometres (280 miles) north of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. That city is the capital of the Kamchatka region.

The volcano is one of the highest active volcanoes in the world. It has erupted many times in the past.

What is the situation now?

The earthquake off the Russia coast damaged some buildings and injured a few people, but luckily no one has died so far.

Scientists are now watching the volcano and the area around it carefully. More eruptions or aftershocks may happen. Officials are ready to help people in danger.

A rare and dangerous event

It is not common for such a big earthquake and a volcano eruption to happen so close together. Scientists are trying to understand if the earthquake caused the volcano to erupt.

People living in the area are being told to stay safe and follow government instructions.