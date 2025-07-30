Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession: Thousands Of Black Sabbath Fans Gather In Birmingham To Bid Farewell
Six cars followed carrying his family, including wife Sharon who appeared emotional during the tribute, according to an AP report.From factory floors to metal god
Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates formed in 1968 while working factory jobs in Birmingham's industrial landscape.
Their heavy, guitar-driven sound, first heard on their 1970 debut album – would define metal music forever. Despite worldwide fame, Osbourne stayed true to his working-class roots.
A fan recalled on social media, "He inspired everyone here. You can feel the loss."
The city recently awarded Osbourne and his bandmates the Freedom of Birmingham for putting their hometown on the musical map.Prince of Darkness' wild legacy
Known as the "Prince of Darkness," Osbourne became famous for outrageous stage antics and struggles with addiction during Black Sabbath's 1970s peak. The band sold over 75 million albums worldwide with classics like "Paranoid" and "Iron Man."
After leaving Sabbath, Osbourne launched a successful solo career and became a TV star on "The Osbournes" reality show. His final performance came just days before his death, a surprise reunion with Sabbath at Aston Villa's stadium before 42,000 fans.A metal farewell
The procession marked a fitting tribute for the man who made Birmingham the "home of metal." Fans continue visiting local landmarks like the bench and the former factory where Sabbath formed.Also Read | Terrible Thursday awaits D-Street? What Gift Nifty, experts signal for market
As the hearse drove past packed sidewalks, the chants echoed Osbourne's famous live shows, proving his spirit will keep rocking Birmingham forever. The city plans permanent memorials for its most famous musical export .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment