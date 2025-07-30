Aerocore Technologies Adds CFM LEAP-1B To Engine Foam Wash Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The LEAP-1B engine, renowned for its advanced design and fuel efficiency, benefits significantly from routine on-wing cleaning to sustain optimal performance. AeroCore's patented technology delivers LEAP the comprehensive engine wash its design needs, greatly out-performing traditional wash processes. With the integration of the LEAP-1B, AeroCore now supports over 20 engine types across commercial and military fleets.

"Our unique ability to safely integrate and qualify new engines reinforces our commitment to excellence and delivering customer outcomes, fast," said Jorge Saenz, Chief Technology Officer.

AeroCore's innovative approach to engine cleaning delivers immediate and lasting results. By reducing engine temperatures, restoring fuel economy, and cutting CO2 emissions, the environmentally safe foam wash provides superior performance recovery compared to traditional water or detergent cleaning methods.

Engine-type agnostic and non-invasive, the foam wash efficiently cleans the entire engine gas path without the need for disassembly, complex setups, or towing the aircraft to a designated wash location. AeroCore's service is performed planeside, at the gate, simultaneously cleaning all engines with full capture of engine wash effluent. The entire process is completed in approximately 1 hour.

"This marks a strategic step forward for AeroCore," said Kevin Bourke, CEO of AeroCore Technologies. "We're proud to add the LEAP engine to our capabilities. It's a meaningful milestone in our mission to restore the world's most critical assets."

About AeroCore Technologies

AeroCore Technologies, a global leader in aircraft engine cleaning solutions, holds over 30 global patents for its groundbreaking nucleated foam technology. These innovative solutions are revolutionizing the aviation industry by enhancing asset availability and readiness, reducing life cycle costs, minimizing maintenance hours per flight hour, and lowering customers' carbon footprints.

Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, AeroCore employs a workforce composed of over 50% U.S. military veterans. AeroCore actively supports the U.S. military by performing thousands of aircraft engine and heat exchanger washes annually.

In addition to aviation, AeroCore's Nucleated Foam TechnologyTM delivers significant performance improvements in the O&G sector through its joint venture, ReNu Technologies.

For more information about AeroCore Technologies, please visit or contact [email protected] ; for ReNu Technologies, please visit or contact [email protected]

SOURCE AeroCore Technologies