Safety Light Curtains Market Size To Surpass USD 2.49 Billion By 2032, At 6.62% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Safety Light Curtains Market growth is driven by stringent industrial safety regulations, surging automation in manufacturing, and rising adoption in AsiaPacific due to industrial expansion and worker safety awareness. Austin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Light Curtains Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Safety Light Curtains Market Size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.62% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0 Propel Safety Light Curtains Market Growth Strong growth of the global Safety Light Curtain market is attributable to an increase in automation in various industries, implementation of stringent safety regulations in workplace, and increasing inclination towards safety equipment along with smart manufacturing. With the goal of reducing equipment downtime and improving operational safety, light curtains are being adopted in industries like automotive, electronics, food processing, and healthcare. These noncontact safety devices are critical for protecting workers near automated and robotic systems, especially within Industry 4.0-enabled environments. In fact, facilities employing safety light curtains have experienced as much as a 70 percent reduction in injuries related to machines, and more than 55 percent of manufacturers worldwide have embraced smart safety systems. US market growth is driven by OSHA mandates, growing automation and the use of safety sensors with industrial robotics and manufacturing processes. Get a Sample Report of Safety Light Curtains Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sick AG

Keyence Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Omron Corporation

Banner Engineering Corp.

Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE Eaton Corporation Safety Light Curtains Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.62% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Resolution (9-24 mm, 25-90 mm, More than 90 mm),

. By Component (Light Emitting Diodes, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Displays, Enclosures),

. By End User (Food & beverages, Automotive, Semiconductors & Electronics, Healthcare, Others).

Purchase Single User PDF of Safety Light Curtains Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Industry Segmentation

By Resolution

The 9–24 mm segment, which accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.06% in 2024, is expected to register the highest growth rate and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, as this segment has high sensitivity in detecting fingers and hands, making it ideal for semiconductor and electronics assembly lines. They are popular among these light curtains due to their accuracy and international safety standards.

The segment between 25-90 mm is projected to reflect the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.98% from 2025 to 2032, attributed towards increasing demand for body protection across automotive and packaging, as well as growth of scalable mid-range solutions providing cost-effective solutions for long-range safety coverage.

By Component

In 2024, Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) held the highest revenue share at 34.55% in the Safety Light Curtain market due to their efficiency, longevity, and low heat generation, making them ideal for high-performance industrial safety systems. LEDs ensure reliable presence detection in fast, repetitive processes with minimal maintenance.

Photoelectric Cells are projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.98% from 2025 to 2032, driven by advancements in smart sensors and integration into automated safety systems, with companies like Rockwell Automation leading innovation in intelligent, network-configurable safety curtains.

By End User

In 2024, the Automotive segment led the Safety Light Curtain market with a 24.54% revenue share, driven by the need for reliable safety in assembly, welding, and material handling operations. Customized solutions from companies like Omron help minimize downtime and protect workers.

The Semiconductors & Electronics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.16% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by rising cleanroom automation and demand for compact, high-resolution safety curtains in precision-driven, high-speed electronics manufacturing, with Panasonic advancing adoption across production lines.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Accelerates in Safety Light Curtains Market

In 2024, North America accounted for 32.12% of global revenue, with the U.S. dominating due to advanced industrial automation, strict safety regulations, and major players like Rockwell Automation and Banner Engineering. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.61% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rapid industrialization, smart manufacturing policies, and growth in automotive and electronics sectors, especially in China, Japan, and India. China leads the region with large-scale manufacturing, government automation support, and strong demand for worker safety. Europe continues steady growth due to strict workplace safety norms, widespread Industry 4.0 adoption, and strong manufacturing in Germany, France, and Italy. Germany leads the European market, backed by its advanced factories, regulatory frameworks, and key safety technology providers like Sick AG and Pilz GmbH.

Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Safety Light Curtains Market ? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent News:

In March 2025, Sick Launches Advanced Light Curtain Muting Module for Safe, Uninterrupted Material FlowSick Sensor Intelligence introduced the DMM4 muting module, enhancing safety and productivity by enabling uninterrupted material movement while protecting workers, offering flexible configuration, smart diagnostics, and compliance with PLe/SIL3 safety standards.

USP of Safety Light Curtains Market



Industrial automation & deployment trends – helps you analyze the increasing adoption of safety light curtains across automated manufacturing lines, robotics, and smart factory environments, highlighting integration rates and global penetration levels.

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE & iiot INTEGRATION – helps you evaluate how IIoT-enabled safety light curtains support condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and downtime reduction, driving operational efficiency and productivity.

Connectivity & protocol benchmarking – helps you assess the adoption of advanced industrial communication protocols (Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, IO-Link, etc.), improving system interoperability and scalability in diverse factory settings.

Workplace safety impact metrics – helps you understand how light curtains enhance worker protection, reduce workplace accidents, and support compliance with global safety regulations like ISO 13849 and IEC 61496. Technological adoption & innovation trends – helps you track new product developments, sensor miniaturization, and feature advancements (muting, blanking, adaptive sensing), revealing opportunities for investment and competitive differentiation.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)