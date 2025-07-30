Sonu Sood Announces Old Age Home For 500 Senior Citizens On His Birthday
The "Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi" actor has announced an old-age home that will provide shelter and care to around 500 senior citizens.
The old age home is an attempt to create a safe, dignified, and loving environment for elders who do not have anyone to take care of them.
Along with shelter, these elderly people will also be provided medical care, along with nutritious meals, and emotional support.
However, this is not the first time Sood has associated himself with a humanitarian cause. In the past, he made headlines for helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and also supporting underprivileged students and patients.
The 'Dabangg' actor truly believes in giving back to society.
Wishing Sood on his birthday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu praised him for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy.
Applauding his selfless charity work, the CM penned a note on his official X handle saying, "Happy Birthday to the ever-inspiring Sonu Sood! Your selfless philanthropy and support for those in need have touched countless lives across the nation. May your year ahead be filled with happiness, health, and continued strength to keep making a difference. @SonuSood."
In the meantime, Sood celebrated his birthday in the presence of his fans and paparazzi.
In the video doing rounds on social media, he was seen dressed in a casual black shirt paired with dark blue jeans.
Sood was seen smiling as he cut the cake. However, the highlight was fans showering Sood with flower petals during the celebration.
Sood looked visibly humbled by all the love he received on his special day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment