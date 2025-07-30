Real Good Foods Launches Its First Ever Seed Oil Free Breaded Chicken Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For decades, industrial seed oils such as soybean, canola, sunflower and corn oil have been a processed food staple. But amid rising consumer concerns over ultra-refined ingredients and inflammation-linked omega-6 fats, Real Good Foods is meeting the moment with a clean-label alternative-offering comfort food that aligns with modern nutritional values.

"This is another example of Real Good Foods listening to our community and finding ways to satisfy their desire to live a healthier lifestyle," said Rikki Ingram, chief marketing officer at Real Good Foods. "It was not easy, but we knew it was an important step. By removing industrial seed oils and returning to traditional fats, we're creating a platform that supports better health without sacrificing taste or ease. These are the foods people love, reimagined for the way they want to eat today."

The line features lightly breaded chicken breast chunks, nuggets, popcorn chicken, tenders and strips, all delivering a crave-worthy crunch and 20+ grams of protein per serving. It caters to health-conscious consumers seeking high-protein, GLP-1-friendly meals made with fewer, less processed carbs and without the added sugars, grains or flours.

This launch also signals the start of a broader pledge: Real Good Foods will begin removing industrial oils from its entire portfolio. It's a bold move-and one driven by the brand's belief that delicious, accessible frozen meals shouldn't come at the expense of clean ingredients.

