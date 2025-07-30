Intchains Group Limited To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 14
|U.S. & International (Toll)
|+1 646-307-1963
|China
|+86 10-8783-3249
|Hong Kong (Toll-Free)
|+852 800-960-994
|Singapore
|+65 3159-1234
Webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: , or via the investor relations section of the Company's website .
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.
About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Intchains Group Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ...
The Equity Group
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611 / ...
Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610 / ...
Legal Disclaimer:
