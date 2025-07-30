Sophos Launches New Partner Program To Drive Enhanced Growth, Profitability And Market Advantage For Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builds on Longstanding, Award-Winning Program with New Certifications and Enhanced Support, Offering Partners a Flexible Framework to Accelerate Success

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today launched a new Sophos Partner Program, unlocking multiple opportunities for partners to accelerate growth, deliver industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and stand out in an increasingly competitive market. The new program brings together Sophos' and Secureworks' global partners into one integrated, high-performance ecosystem and builds on Sophos' award-winning program that is trusted by more than 25,000 partners globally.

"The new Sophos Partner Program is designed to reflect the way partners want to build and scale their business today,” said Chris Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development.“It offers a flexible and profitable path to growth, whether partners are expanding their managed services, launching cybersecurity advisory offerings or scaling existing practices. With this program, we're doubling down on our commitment to deliver the tools, incentives and support that help our partners lead in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity market.”

This launch marks a significant expansion in the services and support available to partners. By combining the strengths of Sophos and Secureworks, the new program makes it easier for partners to deliver next-generation security outcomes faster, more profitably and at scale. Research from Canalys shows that for every $1 spent on cybersecurity products, customers invest an additional $2 on services delivered by partners – highlighting the growing demand for partner-led services and the opportunity to generate new revenue streams through high-value expertise and support. With complex threats on the rise and vendor consolidation becoming more common, partners are more essential than ever in helping customers navigate cybersecurity decisions.

With the new Sophos Partner Program, partners can develop programs and services that align with their unique business models and go-to-market strategies – whether they are a managed services provider, reseller, cyber insurance partner, systems integrator or another partner in the ecosystem. The new Sophos Partner Program helps partners to build their cybersecurity business, grow their revenue and retain their customers through:



A unified portfolio for market advantage : Following Sophos' acquisition of Secureworks, the new program unifies two world-class partner ecosystems into a single, streamlined platform – unlocking seamless selling across the full portfolio. Partners benefit from expanded opportunities to boost profitability and drive revenue, with access to a comprehensive portfolio spanning industry-leading endpoint, network, email, cloud security, XDR/MDR, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and next-gen SIEM – all centrally managed through the Sophos Central platform and complemented by premier advisory and consulting services.

A future-focused growth framework : Built for scale and profitability, empowering partners to grow faster and more efficiently through revenue multipliers, volume discounts and flexible billing. Partners gain access to high-value incentives, integrated sales and marketing resources, and advanced enablement through Sophos Academy's new MDR Guided Onboarding and sales quick-start certifications.

Enhanced customer and partner success : Access to new resources designed to help partners deepen customer relationships, accelerate solution adoption and improve retention, while delivering superior cybersecurity outcomes for their customers. The program also provides expanded access to Partner Care, Renewal, and Customer Success teams, as well as free certification training for the entire partner community. Simplified, faster ways to win business: Partners gain access to additional tools that make it easy to sell and grow their business, including an innovative AI Sales Assistant that provides real-time guidance on portal navigation, resource location and sales insights. The partner portal experience is further enhanced with improved guided quoting, device and license management, opportunity management, and compliance dashboards.

“Sophos' new Partner Program is designed to incentivize partners to grow,” continues Bell.“It offers partners everything they need to succeed, drive bottom-line revenue, fuel excellence for mutual customers and stand out in a crowded, competitive market. It's a way to continue to deliver on our promise to partners and build the best cybersecurity products, services and processes with our partners in mind.”

What Sophos Partners Are Saying

“Sophos' acquisition of Secureworks and the ability to sell across both legacy portfolios is a significant opportunity for our business. We're excited to be able to offer next-generation SIEM through a partner we trust. This will enable us to differentiate and win more deals on day one, especially with healthcare and manufacturing customers. The ability to offer cybersecurity services provided through Secureworks will also save us significant time and energy that would have gone into expanding our in-house services. Coupled with portal changes that accelerate quoting and deliver in-depth snapshots of customer information, the new program will be a critical enabler for our sales and operations teams to meet our aggressive growth goals.” - Dave Peck, President and CEO at Trebron IT and Cybersecurity

"As a longtime Sophos partner, the company's security solutions continue to be foundational to how we protect our customers. Sophos has consistently demonstrated that they are committed to helping us grow, which shows in its new Partner Program. The combined Sophos and Secureworks portfolios will further strengthen our defenses, uncover new business opportunities and help us stand out in the market. We're also encouraged by continued innovation in Sophos Central – especially enhancements like the AI Sales Assistant and the updated portal, which simplify self-service and accelerate how Softchoice and our customers do business.” - Andrew Campbell, Director of Security Category at Softchoice

About the Sophos Partner Program

Trusted by more than 25,000 partners around the world, the Sophos Partner Program and its leaders have been recognized by some of the most influential in the industry. Among other awards, recognitions include:



“Champion” in Canalys' 2025 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix

5-Star rating in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide for 12 consecutive years

Best MSP Solution by SE Labs

CRN Women of the Channel for 14 consecutive years CRN Top 100 Executives for 12 consecutive years, including top 25 recognition this year for Sophos CEO Joe Levy and SVP Global Channel Sales Chris Bell



These awards signify Sophos' channel excellence, strong market performance and dedication to advancing the cybersecurity partner ecosystem through best-in-class partner programs that are designed to foster lasting, profitable and successful partnerships.

To learn more about the new Sophos Partner Program, visit . Interested partners can sign up for the program on the Sophos Partner Portal at /partner-portal . Current partners gain all of the new benefits automatically.

To learn more about why Sophos created this new Partner Program, visit here .

Hear why our partners love being a part of the Sophos Partner Program by visiting .

About Sophos

Sophos is a cybersecurity leader defending 600,000 organizations globally with an AI-driven platform and expert-led services. Sophos meets organizations wherever they are in their security maturity and grows with them to defeat cyberattacks. Its solutions combine machine learning, automation, and real-time threat intelligence with frontline human expertise from Sophos X-Ops to deliver advanced, 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response. Sophos offers industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) alongside a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity technologies - including endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, extended detection and response (XDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and next-gen SIEM. Together with expert advisory services, these capabilities help organizations proactively reduce risk and respond faster, with the visibility and scalability needed to stay ahead of evolving threats. Sophos goes to market with a global partner ecosystem, including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), resellers and distributors, marketplace integrations, and cyber risk partners, giving organizations the flexibility to choose trusted relationships when securing their business. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at .

CONTACT: Contact: Sam Powers ...